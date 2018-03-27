The startling diversity of Buša cattle

March 28, 2018, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
The startling diversity of Buša cattle
A Buša photographed on a high plain near Dubrovnik, Croatia. Credit: Jelena Ramljak

In a study of the genetic structure and population dynamics of a unique breed of cattle that is indigenous to Southeastern Europe, LMU researchers have discovered a remarkable degree of genetic variation.

The Buša is a threatened autochthonous strain of found in Southeastern Europe. The remaining herds are small and widely separated from each other throughout the Balkans region. A team led by Dr. Ivica Medugorac, who heads the Population Genomics Group of the Department of Veterinary Sciences at LMU, has now explored the range of genetic diversity within the surviving Buša herds and compared it with other European breeds. The findings appear in the journal Molecular Ecology.

In collaboration with colleagues in Southeastern Europe, Medugorac analyzed DNA samples from 1828 cattle representing 60 different European breeds and strains. The samples obtained from 350 Buša cattle from seven Balkan countries were subjected to genome-wide genotyping for single-nucleotide polymorphisms, and found to represent 14 distinct strains, which together comprise a single metapopulation. Indeed, the genetic analyses revealed that Buša cattle account for a significant proportion of the neutral (non-selected) found within the species Bos taurus woldwide. "Buša cattle are unique. They have undergone very little artificial selection and are therefore very valuable for sustainable breeding programs. Their conservation is of great significance for efforts to maintain the global genetic and functional diversity of cattle," says Ivica Medugorac.

In contrast to modern European breeds, Buša cattle are small, hardy, fertile and very well adapted to mountainous terrain in which they originated. In Southeastern Europe they are used extensively as sources of milk and meat, and in earlier times they also served as draft animals. In the new study, the authors outline a concept for an international action program to conserve the Buša breed. However, the model can also be applied to other domesticated animals, as well as to populations kept in captivity or under otherwise controlled conditions.

Explore further: Ancient African cattle first domesticated in Middle East

More information: Jelena Ramljak et al. Conservation of a domestic metapopulation structured into related and partly admixed strains, Molecular Ecology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/mec.14555

Related Stories

Ancient African cattle first domesticated in Middle East

March 27, 2014

Geneticists and anthropologists previously suspected that ancient Africans domesticated cattle native to the African continent nearly 10,000 years ago. Now, a team of University of Missouri researchers has completed the genetic ...

The bovine heritage of the yak

January 30, 2017

Though placid enough to be managed by humans, yaks are robust enough to survive at 4000 meters altitude. Genomic analyses by researchers of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich show that yak domestication began ...

Cracking the genetic code for complex traits in cattle

February 20, 2018

A massive global study involving 58,000 cattle has pinpointed the genes that influence the complex genetic trait of height in cattle, opening the door for researchers to use the same approach to map high-value traits including ...

Ancient wild ox genome reveals complex cow ancestry

October 26, 2015

The ancestry of domesticated cattle proves more complex than previously thought, reports a paper published today in the open access journal Genome Biology. The first nuclear genome sequence from an ancient wild ox reveals ...

Bovine tuberculosis shows genetic diversity throughout Africa

January 18, 2018

Bovine tuberculosis (BTB) is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium bovis that affects cattle as well as other animals and humans. Now, by combining genotyping M. bovis samples from cows across African countries, researchers ...

