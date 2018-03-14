US radio giant iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

March 15, 2018
Bob Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said that the deal would help in &quot;achieving a capital structure that fina
Bob Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said that the deal would help in "achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business"

Leading US radio company iHeartMedia, which runs some of the country's most popular Top 40 stations, has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to pay $20 billion in debt.

The Texas-based company said in a statement dated Wednesday that it was confident it had enough cash on hand to stay operational and that it had reached understandings to halve its debt.

iHeartMedia runs 850 stations including 106.7 Lite FM, a New York soft rock channel which enjoys the highest listener numbers in the United States, and KIIS-FM, the premier Top 40 station in Los Angeles.

While traditional radio has been shaken by the rise of streaming, iHeartMedia's immediate problems stem from a messy process a decade ago for a leveraged buyout, which is when management buys a controlling share of a company with outside help.

Buyers led by Bain Capital, the investment firm co-founded by former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, agreed in 2006 to $26.7 billion funded by big banks for the company then known as Clear Channel Communications.

But with the soon biting, the banks balked and under a settlement iHeartMedia was saddled with the crushing debt to them.

iHeartMedia, which last month missed an interest payment, said in its bankruptcy announcement that it had reached deals with holders to clear $10 billion of its burden.

Bob Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said that the deal would help in "achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business."

"We have transformed a traditional broadcast radio company into a true 21st century multi-platform, data-driven, digitally focused media and entertainment powerhouse with unparalleled reach," he said in the statement.

iHeartMedia, which has had repeated layoffs since its leveraged buyout, has moved to change with the times including by launching the iHeartRadio streaming service to compete with on-demand platforms such as Spotify.

The has also built a strong presence on social media and on Sunday had its latest iHeartRadio Music Awards, a fan-voted televised gala.

Explore further: Tribune leaves bankruptcy after 4 years

Related Stories

Tribune leaves bankruptcy after 4 years

December 31, 2012

(AP)—Tribune Company says it has emerged from a Chapter 11 restructuring more than four years after the media company sought bankruptcy protection.

Clear Channel swipes at Pandora with iheart revamp

July 11, 2011

(AP) -- Radio station giant Clear Channel Communications Inc. is taking a swipe at online music service Pandora with a revamp of its iheartradio application that imitates Pandora's personalized listening experience but doesn't ...

Clear Channel adds talk to iHeartRadio

July 24, 2013

(AP)—Clear Channel says it is adding talk shows and listener-generated content to iHeartRadio, expanding the online radio service's offerings beyond music.

Recommended for you

Origami-inspired self-locking foldable robotic arm

March 15, 2018

A research team of Seoul National University led by Professor Kyu-Jin Cho has developed an origami-inspired robotic arm that is foldable, self-assembling and also highly-rigid. (The researchers include Suk-Jun Kim, Dae-Young ...

Tokyo Tech's six-legged robots get closer to nature

March 12, 2018

A study led by researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) has uncovered new ways of driving multi-legged robots by means of a two-level controller. The proposed controller uses a network of so-called non-linear ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.