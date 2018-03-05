Norway boosts quotas to revive whaling

March 6, 2018
Norway annoounced a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid i
Norway annoounced a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid international controversy

Norway announced Tuesday a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid international controversy.

Whalers have for several years failed to meet the quotas set by Oslo and the number of whaling boats has plunged.

"I hope the and the merging of will be a good starting point for a good season for the whaling industry," Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.

Norway and Iceland are the only countries in the world to authorise whaling. Japan also hunts , but officially it does so for scientific research purposes, even though a large share of the ends up on dinner plates.

Norway does not consider itself bound by a 1986 international moratorium on whaling, to which it formally objected.

The Scandinavian country resumed its Minke whale hunt in 1993, judging stocks robust enough. According to Oslo, there are more than 100,000 Minkes in Norwegian waters.

Yet whaling appears to have fallen out of favour.

While there were around 350 whaling vessels in 1950, there were just 11 in 2017, a number almost halved from the previous year.

The number of whales killed has also plunged from 660 in 2015 to 432 last year—when the quota was 999—the "lowest in many years", according to Sandberg.

Whaling professionals have argued they fail to reach the annual quotas because of the whale meat processing plants' lack of capacity and high fuel prices. Also whales are now seeking out colder waters, which are increasingly distant because of global warming.

Animal rights activists say a lack of consumer interest is the reason for the decline.

Explore further: Norway kicks off minke hunt, raises quota to 999 whales

Related Stories

Iceland whaling season underway despite protest

June 29, 2015

Icelandic whaling boats have left port to begin the 2015 whaling season, authorities said on Monday as more than 700,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the hunt.

Norway fails to fulfill whaling quota

August 21, 2006

Norway says its fishermen will not be able to fulfill this year's whaling quota, with about 500 minke whales caught out of the quota's 1,052.

Recommended for you

Ball or stuffed toy—do dogs 'know' what they're smelling?

March 5, 2018

Dogs' excellent sense of smell is well-known, whether it is in the context of searching for people or for contraband substances. However, the question of how dogs understand what they perceive with their sense of smell has ...

Arms races and cooperation among amoebae in the wild

March 5, 2018

Microbes are fast becoming the darlings of the social behavior set because their interactions can be understood right down to their genes. They do interesting things, too: Bacteria steal iron from each other, kill each other ...

Plants share defensive proteins in evolutionary pick 'n' mix

March 5, 2018

The recent research, led by the Krasileva Group of Earlham Institute and The Sainsbury Laboratory, used phylogenetics (the study of how DNA sequences are related) to identify how these 'bait' genes are distributed throughout ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.