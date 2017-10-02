NASA set to launch rocket carrying Penn State led experiment

March 28, 2018, Pennsylvania State University
NASA set to launch rocket carrying Penn State-led experiment
Randall McEntaffer, professor of astronomy and astrophysics and of physics at Penn State and principal investigator of WRX, works on the instrument during integration at the NASA Flight Facility. Credit: NASA/Berit Bland

NASA will launch a suborbital sounding rocket—research rockets that fly a parabolic path, spending only about five minutes in space—carrying a Penn State led experiment to test a newly-developed X-ray spectrograph and study the X-rays from a supernova remnant in the Milky Way galaxy. The Water Recovery X-ray rocket, or WRX, is scheduled for launch April 4, 2018 from Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"Supernova remnants in our galaxy are good to study due to their proximity, which makes them large, bright targets on the sky," said Randall McEntaffer, professor of astronomy and astrophysics and of physics at Penn State and principal investigator of WRX. "This mission gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the improved efficiency of the X-ray spectrograph that we designed and built, as well as learn about the supernova remnant."

WRX will be the first sounding rocket mission from Roi-Namur, Kwajalein Atoll, to use a newly developed NASA water recovery system for astronomical payloads. Most NASA astronomical suborbital rocket missions are conducted from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico which allows for land recovery of the highly valued payload.

"As astronomers, the sky that we look at is dependent on the latitude of observation. As we go toward southern latitudes we open up the southern sky. At White Sands, Vela is at too low of an altitude for efficient observation. Being able to launch from Kwajalein with water recovery increases the number of our observation targets," said McEntaffer.

The WRX mission, which will fly on a NASA Black Brant IX sounding rocket, targets the Vela supernova remnant and measures soft X-rays emanating from this region. The Vela supernova remnant was created when a star, greater than 10 times the mass of the Sun, collapsed and then exploded as a supernova, the final stage of massive stellar evolution.

Supernova explosions are one of the most energetic events in the universe and play a role in recycling material within galaxies. They are responsible for the creation and distribution of elements—such as, oxygen, silicon, neon, iron, nickel, and magnesium among others—into the interstellar medium, thereby providing source material for the next generation of stars and planets.

The explosions are rarely seen in action in our galaxy, but evidence is left behind as a supernova remnant. Ejected material from the explosion travels at high speeds and the shockwave sweeps up interstellar material along the way, continuing to heat it to temperatures as high as 10 million Kelvin. These hot temperatures lead to emission of high energy electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays, from the remnant.

"The WRX payload will investigate about 10 square degrees of emission located in the north central section of Vela with its diffuse X-ray spectrograph," said McEntaffer. "This will provide a modest resolving power spectrum of this region that has yet to be spectroscopically explored."

WRX measurements will allow scientists to derive information about the conditions in the Vela supernova remnant such as the temperature, density, chemical composition, and ionization state. Using these characteristics, they will also be able to estimate the shock velocity near the remnant's limb, the age and type of the remnant, and the energy of the .

Explore further: Researchers study kinematics of the supernova remnant G109.1-1.0

Related Stories

Evidence found of white dwarf remnant after supernova

August 18, 2017

An international team of space scientists has found evidence of what they believe is a remnant of a type Iax supernova—a white dwarf moving in a way that suggests it was blown across part of the universe by the power of ...

Search for stellar survivor of a supernova explosion

March 30, 2017

Astronomers have used the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to observe the remnant of a supernova explosion in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Beyond just delivering a beautiful image, Hubble may well have traced the surviving ...

Space image: New supernova remnant lights up

September 13, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers are witnessing the unprecedented transition of a supernova to a supernova remnant, where light from an exploding star in a neighboring galaxy, the Large Magellanic ...

Image: The evolution of supernova 1987A

February 27, 2017

Thirty years ago, on 23 February 1987, the light from a stellar explosion marking the death of a massive star arrived at Earth to shine in Southern Hemisphere skies.

Image: Multicoloured view of supernova remnant

December 22, 2014

Most celestial events unfold over thousands of years or more, making it impossible to follow their evolution on human timescales. Supernovas are notable exceptions, the powerful stellar explosions that make stars as bright ...

Recommended for you

Dark matter 'missing' in a galaxy far, far away

March 28, 2018

Galaxies and dark matter go hand in hand; you typically don't find one without the other. So when researchers uncovered a galaxy, known as NGC1052-DF2, that is almost completely devoid of the stuff, they were shocked.

Tabby's star dims again

March 28, 2018

The team of astrophysicists studying KIC 8462852, more well known as Tabby's star, has reported that the star recently dimmed again, and did so quite dramatically. The group, led by LSU's Tabby Boyajian who discovered the ...

Two radio relics discovered in the galaxy cluster Abell 168

March 28, 2018

Indian astronomers have detected two radio relics in the nearby merging galaxy cluster known as Abell 168. The discovery, which could improve our understanding of merging processes in galaxy clusters, was detailed March 16 ...

Life beyond Earth—no plate tectonics, no problem

March 28, 2018

Scientists looking for life on distant planets are making plans to search non-Earth-like planets based on discoveries within our solar system that are challenging long-standing ideas about habitable zones, plate tectonics ...

A runaway star in the Small Magellanic Cloud

March 28, 2018

Astronomers have discovered a rare "runaway" star that is speeding across its galaxy at a 300,000 miles per hour (at that speed it would take about half a minute to travel from Los Angeles to New York). The runaway star (designated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.