Milky Way vs Andromeda (because now we're in with a chance)

March 6, 2018 by ​cristy Burne, Particle
Milky Way
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Buckle up and pack your popcorn: we're in for some intergalactic fireworks, only not quite like we were expecting.

Sometime in the next 5 billion years, our Milky Way galaxy will smash into the Andromeda galaxy. This galaxy is our nearest neighbour, a mere 2.5 million light years away—practically intergalactic spitting distance.

What will happen when these giants collide depends on which galaxy's packing the most .

"We used to think the Andromeda galaxy was three to four times larger than the Milky Way," says Dr. Prajwal Kafle, an astrophysicist with the UWA node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research. "If you look in any textbook, that's what you'll see."

Well, the textbooks need updating.

"We discovered the weight of Andromeda galaxy is almost on par with the weight of the Milky Way galaxy," Prajwal says.

Dark matter points the way

This smaller estimate doesn't mean the galaxy contains fewer stars. Instead, we're reducing how much dark matter we think it contains.

Dark matter is a mysterious invisible contributor to a galaxy's weight. We don't know what it is, but thanks to US scientist Vera Rubin, we know it's there.

Andromeda and the Milky Way collide. Credit: ICRAR

"Vera Rubin established the existence of dark matter in the 1970s," says Prajwal. She worked out that what we can see of the Andromeda galaxy simply isn't enough to cause the gravity we know is acting on the system.

In fact, we can only see around 10% of the galaxy. The rest is dark matter.

"Dark is very mysterious," Prajwal says. "If anyone could find out what exactly that is … well, a Nobel Prize is waiting, everyone knows that."

Escape from Andromeda

To work out how much a galaxy weighs, you can calculate how fast you'd need to travel to escape its gravitational pull. The higher the speed, the greater the . The greater the pull, the heavier the galaxy.

To escape the Milky Way, you'd need to be travelling at 550km/s. This means our galaxy weighs in at around 800 billion times the mass of our Sun.

And now we know the Andromeda galaxy is about the same.

What is dark matter? Credit: ENGADGET

This new estimate changes our understanding of how the Andromeda galaxy formed, how it is evolving and how it interacts with other . It also informs what we know about our own galaxy.

"We don't know how our galaxy looks from the outside, so looking at Andromeda is the best way for us to see what it might look like."

What doesn't change is the inevitability of a clash between the Milky Way and Andromeda.

Do we need to be worried?

"Yes, you should be really worried if you are going to live for the next 5 billion years," Prajwal laughs. "Otherwise, I think, no."

Explore further: Milky Way ties with neighbor in galactic arms race

Related Stories

Milky Way ties with neighbor in galactic arms race

February 14, 2018

Astronomers have discovered that our nearest large neighbour, the Andromeda galaxy, is roughly the same size as the Milky Way. It had been thought that Andromeda was two to three times the size of the Milky Way, and that ...

Hubble sees spiral in Andromeda

February 10, 2017

The Andromeda constellation is one of the 88 modern constellations and should not be confused with our neighboring Andromeda Galaxy. The Andromeda constellation is home to the pictured galaxy known as NGC 7640.

Fermi finds possible dark matter ties in Andromeda galaxy

February 21, 2017

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope has found a signal at the center of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy that could indicate the presence of the mysterious stuff known as dark matter. The gamma-ray signal is similar to ...

Recommended for you

Comet Chury's late birth

March 6, 2018

Comets which consist of two parts, like Chury, can form after a catastrophic collision of larger bodies. Such collisions may have taken place in a later phase of our solar system, which suggests that Chury can be much younger ...

'Warm Saturn' exoplanet discovered by astronomers

March 5, 2018

Using data from NASA's prolonged Kepler mission, known as K2, astronomers have found a new "warm Saturn" exoplanet. The newly discovered alien world, named EPIC 247098361 b, is similar in mass to Saturn, but much hotter. ...

Hubble's frenzy of stars

March 5, 2018

Discovered in 1900 by astronomer DeLisle Stewart and here imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, IC 4710 is an undeniably spectacular sight. The galaxy is a busy cloud of bright stars, with bright pockets—marking ...

Unprecedentedly wide and sharp dark matter map

March 2, 2018

A research team of multiple institutes, including the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and University of Tokyo, released an unprecedentedly wide and sharp dark matter map based on the newly obtained imaging data ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.