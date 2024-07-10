Living in a 'mass extinction'
What does it mean to be living through Earth's 6th mass extinction event? How does it feel to be living through one of the most calamitous events in this planet's history? And what are we supposed to do?
Environment
Jul 10, 2024
If there's one thing Australia is famous for it's wanting to kill you. Sharks in the ocean, crocs in the river and the sun trying to grill you like a scotch filet.
Ecology
Jun 29, 2024
On Yued Noongar country, 250km north of Perth, the Pinnacles have been standing quietly for 25,000 years. This vast network of stone columns, numbering in their thousands, is a popular tourist destination within Nambung National ...
Archaeology
Jun 28, 2024
You squint at your TikTok feed. Surely that blonde-haired duo with identical noses are siblings … but that's a pretty intimate hand on the lower back … so dating?
Social Sciences
Jun 13, 2024
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll be familiar with the burst of energy known as a sugar rush. But what if your survival depended on it? Would you love it as much? Animals get the nutrients they need from different sources.
Plants & Animals
May 30, 2024
When Tasmanian astronomer Louis Bernacchi set foot on Antarctica in 1898, he declared, "Antarctic exploration is of capital importance to science." While his statement remains as true as ever, scientific exploration has faced ...
Environment
May 29, 2024
Sure, cooking our food can make it safer to eat and more digestible. But let's be honest. We mainly cook to create something we enjoy—something delicious.
Biochemistry
Apr 8, 2024
Birds' bodies are changing and so are their songs. Over the last 70 years, birds worldwide have been noticeably shrinking in mass or expanding in wing length.
Plants & Animals
Apr 4, 2024
If you look around your bedroom, or in the door pocket of your car, you may have a cool shell you've found and kept. Maybe it's a nice pinky-orange, or has a perfect little hole so that one day you could make a necklace.
Archaeology
Mar 15, 2024
How do you feel when you wear a uniform?
Social Sciences
Jan 2, 2024
