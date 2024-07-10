Particle launched in 2017 as a science media brand that delivers creative, engaging, digital content designed to bring science to a digitally connected audience. Particle is produced in-house by Scitech and supported by the Western Australian Government through the Office of Science.

Website
https://particle.scitech.org.au/

Subscribe to rss feed

Particle

Living in a 'mass extinction'

What does it mean to be living through Earth's 6th mass extinction event? How does it feel to be living through one of the most calamitous events in this planet's history? And what are we supposed to do?

Environment

Jul 10, 2024

0

41

The pinnacles: Deep time, not termite mounds

On Yued Noongar country, 250km north of Perth, the Pinnacles have been standing quietly for 25,000 years. This vast network of stone columns, numbering in their thousands, is a popular tourist destination within Nambung National ...

Archaeology

Jun 28, 2024

0

25

Nectarivores: A world of sweet-toothed critters

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll be familiar with the burst of energy known as a sugar rush. But what if your survival depended on it? Would you love it as much? Animals get the nutrients they need from different sources.

Plants & Animals

May 30, 2024

0

4

Manuports in the context of archaeology

If you look around your bedroom, or in the door pocket of your car, you may have a cool shell you've found and kept. Maybe it's a nice pinky-orange, or has a perfect little hole so that one day you could make a necklace.

Archaeology

Mar 15, 2024

0

27

page 1 from 21