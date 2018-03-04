Google buys NYC's Chelsea Market building for $2.4 bn

March 20, 2018
People walk through the Chelsea Market building in New York City, which was bought by Google for $2.4 billion
People walk through the Chelsea Market building in New York City, which was bought by Google for $2.4 billion

Google on Tuesday bought up New York's Chelsea Market for $2.4 billion, finalizing its acquisition of the emblematic retail and food hall that stands opposite the internet giant's current headquarters in the city.

Google had already paid $1.7 billion for the facing the market in 2010, which has 275,000 square metres of office floorspace.

It already has offices in the Chelsea Market building—built in 1913 by architect Albert G. Zimmerman as a factory for the Nabisco biscuit company—which serve as offices for the Google-owned online company Youtube.

Google bought the latest property from real estate developers Jamestown, which acquired the building in 2003 and will continue to manage the popular food court on the ground floor, Jamestown said in a statement.

The gourmet food hall houses dozens of restaurants and high-end food stands and in the last two decades has become a highlight of Chelsea and the Meatpacking District, its trendy neighbor.

The building sold for $280 million in 2003, and in 15 years its value has increased eightfold, reflecting the meteoric rise in the city's property prices. Tuesday's sale was one of the most expensive transactions for a single building in New York's history.

The 110,000 square-meter property will be added to the 1932 building forming a hi-tech Google "campus" in the east coast city.

Explore further: Google expansion plans helping to turn NYC into tech hub

Related Stories

Google expansion plans helping to turn NYC into tech hub

March 4, 2018

As New York City waits to hear whether it's been chosen as the site for Amazon's second headquarters, recent moves by another tech giant, Google, to expand its footprint in the city are helping to legitimize New York's claim ...

Google buys New York office building

December 22, 2010

Google said Wednesday that it had purchased an 18-story building in New York to house its more than 2,000-strong workforce in the city.

NY mayor launches bid to help tech startups

February 19, 2013

Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday launched an initiative to attract high-tech startups, the latest step in his campaign to turn New York into an East Coast version of Silicon Valley.

Recommended for you

World's biggest battery in Australia to trump Musk's

March 16, 2018

British billionaire businessman Sanjeev Gupta will built the world's biggest battery in South Australia, officials said Friday, overtaking US star entrepreneur Elon Musk's project in the same state last year.

1 in 3 Michigan workers tested opened fake 'phishing' email

March 16, 2018

Michigan auditors who conducted a fake "phishing" attack on 5,000 randomly selected state employees said Friday that nearly one-third opened the email, a quarter clicked on the link and almost one-fifth entered their user ...

Origami-inspired self-locking foldable robotic arm

March 15, 2018

A research team of Seoul National University led by Professor Kyu-Jin Cho has developed an origami-inspired robotic arm that is foldable, self-assembling and also highly-rigid. (The researchers include Suk-Jun Kim, Dae-Young ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.