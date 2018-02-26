In Florida, texting and driving still not a primary offense

Will Florida join most of the rest of the country and place an outright ban on texting and driving? Probably not anytime soon.

The Florida House overwhelmingly approved a measure Thursday that would make texting behind the wheel a primary offense. Currently, it's a secondary offense, meaning an officer must see another violation such as speeding before they cite a driver for texting.

But in the Senate, a top Republican has blocked the bill. Sen. Rob Bradley says he's concerned about giving extra power to the police, and he is worried about privacy rights. He says officers may have to inspect cellphones to prove someone was texting.

Texting while driving is already a primary offense in 43 states.

Explore further: Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads