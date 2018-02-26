In Florida, texting and driving still not a primary offense

March 1, 2018

Will Florida join most of the rest of the country and place an outright ban on texting and driving? Probably not anytime soon.

The Florida House overwhelmingly approved a measure Thursday that would make behind the wheel a primary offense. Currently, it's a secondary offense, meaning an officer must see another violation such as speeding before they cite a driver for texting.

But in the Senate, a top Republican has blocked the bill. Sen. Rob Bradley says he's concerned about giving extra power to the police, and he is worried about privacy rights. He says officers may have to inspect cellphones to prove someone was texting.

Texting while driving is already a primary offense in 43 states.

Explore further: Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

Related Stories

Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

December 30, 2017

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky says it is hard to separate texting drivers from drunken drivers as he cruises down a suburban interstate highway. Both weave. They speed up and slow down for no obvious reason and ...

New Jersey Lawmakers May Ban Texting While Driving

March 27, 2007

New Jersey drivers who insist on sending text messages on their cell phones or personal digital assistants may find themselves on the wrong side of the law if legislators approve a new bill.

Recommended for you

Aqueous storage device needs only 20 seconds to go

March 1, 2018

A KAIST research team has developed a new hybrid energy storage device that can be charged in less than a half-minute. It employs aqueous electrolytes instead of flammable organic solvents, so it is both environmentally friendly ...

Scientists say space aliens could hack our planet

February 27, 2018

With all the news stories these days about computer hacking, it probably comes as no surprise that someone is worried about hackers from outer space. Yes, there are now scientists who fret that space aliens might send messages ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.