Facebook's limits on using data brokers won't stop tracking

March 29, 2018 by Anick Jesdanun
Facebook's limits on using data brokers won't stop tracking
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Facebook's decision to stop working with third-party data collectors might earn it public-relations points, but it does little to protect your privacy. The social network still has more than enough data on your interests and hobbies to target ads with precision. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Facebook's decision to stop working with third-party data collectors might earn it public-relations points, but it does little to protect your privacy.

It still has more than enough data on your interests and hobbies to target ads.

The company will still tap browser and device IDs to track visits to third-party sites and apps. And it will still have plenty from your use of its service—everything from the businesses and hobbies you "like" to the types of you read and share.

Experts say Facebook can try to diffuse the criticism by saying it's backing off on some data. But in reality, it doesn't really need that data anymore. It might have been useful early on, but Facebook already has much of the data in-house.

1 comment

TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 48 minutes ago
Here's something weird - I was in an outdoor store day before yesterday and spent a long time looking at a pedal-powered fishing kayak.

And I open this thread today and see an ad for a Hobie pedal powered fishing kayak.

WTF.

I didn't buy anything at that store. i dont spend any time on outdoor websites and i dont fish.

Is there some way of knowing I was there from my phone or something? This is bizarre.

