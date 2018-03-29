New EU rules let you watch Netflix, BBC abroad

March 30, 2018
The EU hopes the measure should prevent users from using illegal broadcast services or virtual networks, known as VPNs, that con
The EU hopes the measure should prevent users from using illegal broadcast services or virtual networks, known as VPNs, that connect to a service by hiding its true location

Don't leave your iPad at home this holiday. Starting Sunday, Europeans on vacation can enjoy their online entertainment such as Netflix or BBC iPlayer as if at home all across Europe.

Europeans spend about one billion nights in other EU countries every year but until now faced a frustrating inability to access subscription services or national broadcasters while outside their country.

All that changes on Easter Sunday, when new portability rules will allow travellers in the EU to access their online content when they're away from home.

"As of April 1, wherever you are travelling to in the EU, you will no longer miss out on your favourite films, TV series, sports broadcasts, games or e-books, that you have digitally subscribed to at home," an EU statement said.

As it stands, a subscriber to the Netflix or Amazon Prime streaming in, for example, France, only has access to the service as it is available in the country being visited, where the supply of movies or TV series often drastically differs to the home version.

In another example, digital subscribers to Sky Sports in London are unable to Premier League football matches on their iPads or laptops when travelling abroad.

The EU hopes the measure should prevent users from using illegal broadcast services or virtual networks, known as VPNs, that connect to a service by hiding its true location.

The European Commission estimates that at least 29 million people, or 5.7 percent of EU consumers, could use cross-border portability this year, and that number could reach 72 million by 2020.

Explore further: EU plans to allow streaming services abroad by 2017

Related Stories

EU plans to allow streaming services abroad by 2017

December 9, 2015

The EU unveiled plans on Wednesday that would by 2017 allow travellers to get their Netflix film fix or listen to Spotify when abroad, something currently blocked by complex copyright rules.

Amazon adds 3 million Prime subscribers

December 28, 2015

US online giant Amazon says it added three million customers to its Prime subscription service worldwide in the third week of December as it capped a record holiday season.

Amazon 'wants to win Oscar' as it boosts film biz

December 27, 2015

US online retail giant Amazon said Sunday it plans to produce 16 feature films a year, throwing down the gauntlet to Netflix, whose African war drama "Beasts of No Nation" may be headed for Oscar glory in February.

Recommended for you

TV ad spending takes hit from 'cord cutting'

March 28, 2018

Television is gradually losing its share of the US advertising market as Americans shift to digital platforms and move away from pay packages, a market tracker said on Wednesday.

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.