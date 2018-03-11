China's 'war against pollution' shows promising results, study finds

March 15, 2018, University of Chicago
China’s ‘war against pollution’ shows promising results, study finds
A figure from the study maps pollution data from the China National Environmental Monitoring Center and calculates life years saved using the AQLI methodology. Credit: Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago

As China marks its four-year anniversary of declaring "war against pollution," a new analysis using data from more than 200 government monitors throughout the country finds air pollution has decreased across the board in China's most populated areas. Cities on average have cut concentrations of fine particulates—widely considered the deadliest form of air pollution—by 32 percent in just four years.

"The data is in—China is winning its war against pollution," said Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Professor in Economics and director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, who conducted the analysis. "By winning this war, China is due to see dramatic improvements in the overall health of its people, including longer lifespans, if these improvements are sustained."

The most populated cities saw some of the greatest declines: Beijing cut by 35 percent; Shijiazhuang, the Hebei Province's capital city, cut pollution by 39 percent; and Baoding, China's most polluted city as of 2015, cut pollution by 38 percent. If China sustains these reductions, Greenstone finds that residents would see their lifespans extended by 2.4 years on average. The roughly 20 million residents in Beijing would live 3.3 years longer, while those in Shijiazhuang and Baoding would add 5.3 years and 4.5 years onto their lives, respectively. These improvements in would be experienced by people of all ages, not just the young and old.

The analysis is the first in a series highlighting pollution challenges and improvements globally, drawing from the method underlying the Air Quality Life Index, which EPIC introduced last year and plans to fully release in the coming months. The Air Quality Life Index shows the potential gain in life expectancy communities could see if their pollution concentrations are brought into compliance with World Health Organization or national standards. It is based on two studies conducted by Greenstone and co-authors that convert concentrations of fine particulates (PM2.5) into their impact on lifespans.

Notably, while China has seen a marked improvement in air pollution, their levels still exceed these global and national standards, as the AQLI shows. Bringing the entire country into compliance with its own standards would increase average life expectancies by another 1.7 years, in the areas where data is available. Complying with WHO standards instead would yield 4.1 years.

"China has taken aggressive, and in some cases extraordinary, measures to reduce its pollution in a relatively short time span—from prohibiting new in the most polluted regions to physically removing the coal boilers used for winter heating from many homes and businesses," Greenstone said. "This approach, which has relied heavily on requiring specific actions as opposed to more efficient market-based mechanisms, has imposed its share of costs on the Chinese economy. There is a great opportunity to facilitate the urgent need for continued rapid economic growth and achieve further reductions in pollution by embracing market-based approaches to regulation, like pollution taxes and cap-and-trade markets for ."

Explore further: China 'winning' war on smog, helping life expectancy: study

More information: White Paper: AQLI Update: Is China Winning its War on Pollution? epic.uchicago.edu/research/pub … ng-its-war-pollution

Related Stories

China air pollution levels fall: Greenpeace

July 22, 2015

Air pollution levels in China's cities improved in the first six months of this year, environmental campaign group Greenpeace said Wednesday, but remained far worse than global and domestic standards.

Recommended for you

Scientists capture sounds of volcanic thunder

March 15, 2018

Researchers report in a new study that they've documented rumblings of volcanic thunder for the first time, a feat considered nearly impossible by many volcanologists.

Scientists find seismic imaging is blind to water

March 14, 2018

When an earthquake strikes, nearby seismometers pick up its vibrations in the form of seismic waves. In addition to revealing the epicenter of a quake, seismic waves can give scientists a way to map the interior structures ...

Droughts in Mongolia—past, present and future

March 14, 2018

The extreme wet and dry periods Mongolia has experienced in the late 20th and early 21st centuries are rare but not unprecedented and future droughts may be no worse, according to an international research team that includes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.