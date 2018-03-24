Caribou drone study finds 'enormous variation' within herd

March 26, 2018, Santa Fe Institute
Caribou drone study finds 'enormous variation' within herd
Dolphin-Union caribou migrating in northern Canada. Credit: Jeff Turner

Herd animals may not be as conformist as we thought, according to new research published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. The first paper to use drones to record the movement of individual animals within groups, it is also among the first to study social interactions within those groups as they migrate.

Andrew Berdahl of the Santa Fe Institute, his long-time collaborator Colin Torney of the University of Glasgow, and their co-authors used drones to collect overhead footage of caribou migrating to and from mainland Canada and Victoria Island. Then they extracted trajectories of each individual caribou and used those trajectories to quantify how social influence impacts fine-scale patterns within the .

"New technologies, like the drones and computer vision we used in our study, are really exciting because they give us the ability to collect movement data on every single individual in a group simultaneously," says Berdahl. "That means we can now unravel the important role that social interactions play in guiding migratory movements."

Until recently, scientists could only study animal migration by tracking a small subset of individuals through GPS collars. As a result most studies don't capture the dynamics between individuals, despite the fact that so many travel in groups.

The authors' findings call into question one classic assumption in the field of : that individuals within a herd all behave similarly. "We found enormous variation in sociality across sexes and age classes," says Berdahl. "For instance, calves are highly social while adult bulls tend to be much more independent."

Researchers used drones to track the movements of individual within a migrating herd. Credit: Drone footage courtesy Andrew Berdahl et al. Camera footage courtesy Jeff Turner, River Road Films, Ltd. Edited by Nate Kitchens for the Santa Fe Institute.

The study also shows that caribou follow highly isotropic interaction rules—that is, they are more influenced by herd members in front of them than by those beside them. "This leads to asymmetric information flow through the herd and, interestingly, agrees with the traditional knowledge of the Inuit, which states that a subset of 'lead' caribou effectively guide the path of the annual migration," says Berdahl.

"Ultimately, collective behavior is important because social dynamics can have population-level implications," write the authors. The framework they lay out could be used to explore individual and collective movement in a wide variety of and environments.

Explore further: Mapping the movements of birds and beasts

Related Stories

Mapping the movements of birds and beasts

February 5, 2016

Be they creatures of land, sea, or air, most animal species migrate. Whales, salmon, songbirds, and butterflies all travel thousands of kilometers to and from breeding and feeding grounds every year.

What's cuing salmon migration patterns?

March 20, 2017

The spring-fed water that flows through Hansen Creek in southwestern Alaska is almost always clear. Its rate and temperature stay relatively constant throughout the year. Each summer, sockeye salmon migrate through the shallow, ...

Group-navigating species may be vulnerable to collapse

July 18, 2016

Migrating birds flock together and salmon swim upstream in schools because there's a navigational advantage: By traveling in groups, individuals are more likely to get to their destinations – or so a growing body of research ...

Call to citizen scientists to track wildebeests

July 9, 2015

SFI Omidyar Fellow Andrew Berdahl and his colleagues need help mapping wildebeest migration. Can you spare a few minutes to be a citizen complexity scientist and interpret their movements in images from an array of camera ...

Recommended for you

Caribou drone study finds 'enormous variation' within herd

March 26, 2018

Herd animals may not be as conformist as we thought, according to new research published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. The first paper to use drones to record the movement of individual animals within ...

Genome of American cockroach sequenced for the first time

March 23, 2018

A team of researchers with South China Normal University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences has for the first time sequenced the genome of the American cockroach. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, ...

New innovations in cell-free biotechnology

March 23, 2018

A Northwestern University-led team has developed a new way to manufacture proteins outside of a cell that could have important implications in therapeutics and biomaterials.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.