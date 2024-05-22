Continuing its long history of influential scientific publishing, Philosophical Transactions B publishes high quality theme issues on topics of current importance and general interest within the life sciences, guest-edited by leading authorities and comprising new research, reviews and opinions from prominent researchers. Each issue aims to create an original and authoritative synthesis, often bridging traditional disciplines, which showcases current developments and provides a foundation for future research, applications and policy decisions.

Publisher Royal Society Country United Kingdom History 1887-present Website http://rstb.royalsocietypublishing.org/ Impact factor 6.671 (2022)

