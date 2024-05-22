Continuing its long history of influential scientific publishing, Philosophical Transactions B publishes high quality theme issues on topics of current importance and general interest within the life sciences, guest-edited by leading authorities and comprising new research, reviews and opinions from prominent researchers. Each issue aims to create an original and authoritative synthesis, often bridging traditional disciplines, which showcases current developments and provides a foundation for future research, applications and policy decisions.

Publisher
Royal Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1887-present
Website
http://rstb.royalsocietypublishing.org/
Impact factor
6.671 (2022)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B

Researchers map meerkat chit-chat

Meerkats use two different types of vocal interactions to stay in touch with their group mates. Sometimes the call simply broadcasts information, whereas other times meerkats engage in a call exchange with their neighbors, ...

Plants & Animals

May 20, 2024

0

37

A new lexicon in the age of microbiome research

Over the past 20 years, life science research has come to realize that all living beings—from the simplest animal and plant organisms to humans—live in close association with a large number of microorganisms. Together ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 18, 2024

0

1

page 1 from 16