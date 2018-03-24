Canada to miss 2020 climate target: audit

March 27, 2018
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said a federal climate plan is showing results but takes time
Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said a federal climate plan is showing results but takes time

Canada will likely miss a 2020 interim carbon emissions reduction target and will need to take strong measures if it further hopes to meet its Paris agreement commitment, said an audit released Tuesday.

Canada had set a target of reducing linked to global warming by 17 percent by 2020, from 2005 levels, and by 30 percent by 2030.

But Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand said in a report that emissions are expected to be nearly 20 percent above the target for 2020.

Based on current efforts by the provinces and territories tasked with implementing the cuts, she said, "Canada is not expected to meet its 2020 target."

She added that "meeting Canada's 2030 will require substantial effort and actions beyond those currently planned or in place."

The audit looked at nine of Canada's 10 provinces as well as its three Arctic territories. Quebec was excluded, but a similar recent audit found comparable results.

Gelfand said most of the governments in question either had an adaptation plan that lacked basic details, such as timelines, or had no plan at all.

Only the Atlantic Maritime provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia appeared to be on track to meeting their objectives.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna welcomed the report, but said it is "backwards looking" and does not take into account a federal climate plan unveiled last year.

"We're already seeing measurable results, but it takes time," she told reporters.

The minister cited measures including the closing of , multi-billion dollar investments in public transit, and the pricing of CO2 emissions at Can$10 (US$7.80) and rising to Can$50 per tonne in 2022.

The Paris pact, adopted in 2015 by almost 200 nations, calls for capping the rise at well below 2 C (3.6 F) to avoid a climate-addled future of extreme drought, deadly heatwaves and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

US President Donald Trump announced last year that his country would withdraw from the Paris pact.

Explore further: Trump pullout from climate pact means even hotter world: report

Related Stories

Australia ratifies climate pact amid Trump fears

November 10, 2016

Australia ratified the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, amid fears US president-elect Donald Trump could follow through on his pledge to "cancel" the landmark pact aimed at tackling global warming.

Canada won't attain greenhouse gas goals: government

May 8, 2012

Canada will fail to reach its target for reducing greenhouse gases by 2020, according to a government report which predicted that emissions responsible for global warming will actually increase by seven percent over that ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.