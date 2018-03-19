Bird populations in French countryside 'collapsing'

March 20, 2018
A starling finds grains in a garden—but many once common birds are an ever rarer sight, with a study showing some species' numbe
A starling finds grains in a garden—but many once common birds are an ever rarer sight, with a study showing some species' numbers have slumped in Europe amid crumbling insect numbers as researchers point to intensive use of pesticides

Bird populations across an eerily quiet French countryside have collapsed, on average, by a third over the last decade-and-a-half, alarmed researchers reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of species have seen their numbers decline, in some cases by two-thirds, the scientists detailed in a pair of studies, one national in scope and the other covering a large agricultural region in central France.

"The situation is catastrophic," said Benoit Fontaine, a at France's National Museum of Natural History and co-author of one of the studies.

"Our countryside is in the process of become a veritable desert," he said in a communique released by the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), which also contributed to the findings.

The common white throat, the ortolan bunting, the Eurasian skylark and other once-ubiquitous species have all fallen off by at least a third, according a detailed, annual census initiated at the start of the century.

A migratory song bird, the meadow pipit, has declined by nearly 70 percent.

The culprit, researchers speculate, is the intensive use of pesticides on vast tracts of monoculture crops, especially wheat and corn.

The problem is not that are being poisoned, but that the insects on which they depend for food have disappeared.

"There are hardly any insects left, that's the number one problem," said Vincent Bretagnolle, a CNRS ecologist at the Centre for Biological Studies in Chize.

Recent research, he noted, has uncovered similar trends across Europe, estimating that flying insects have declined by 80 percent, and has dropped by more than 400 million in 30 years.

In France, data crossed from the two studies—one national, one regional—also suggested industrial-scale agriculture was to blame.

"What is really alarming, is that all the birds in an agricultural setting are declining at the same speed, even 'generalist' birds," which also thrive in other settings such as wooded areas, said Bretagnolle.

"That shows that the overall quality of the agricultural ecosystem is deteriorating."

Figures from the national survey—which relies on a network of hundreds of volunteer ornithologists—indicate that the overall decline intensified in 2016 and 2017.

Explore further: Insects decline dramatically in German nature reserves: study

Related Stories

Citizen science birding data passes scientific muster

March 12, 2018

As long as there have been birdwatchers, there have been lists. Birders keep detailed records of the species they've seen and compare these lists with each other as evidence of their accomplishments. Now those lists, submitted ...

Scientists remind their peers: Female birds sing, too

March 14, 2018

When North American ornithologists hear a bird singing, they're likely to assume it's a male. But in many species, the females sing too—and a new commentary in The Auk: Ornithological Advances argues that a better understanding ...

The drying of peatlands is reducing bird diversity

September 26, 2017

A recent international study indicates that the populations of peatland birds in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and Latvia have decreased by a third during the past three decades. The situation in Finland is the most dire, ...

Study: Bird population in Vermont forests drop 14.2 percent

April 15, 2017

The bird population in Vermont's forests has declined 14.2 percent over 25 years, largely due to several factors, including invasive species, climate change, and the natural cycle of maturing forests, scientists with the ...

Is bioenergy expansion harmful to wildlife?

April 3, 2012

Despite the predicted environmental benefits of biofuels, converting land to grow bioenergy crops may harm native wildlife. Researchers at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Leipzig have developed a way to ...

Recommended for you

World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies

March 20, 2018

The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after "age-related complications," researchers announced Tuesday, saying he "stole the heart of many with his dignity and strength."

Why aren't humans 'knuckle-walkers?'

March 20, 2018

Our closest biological relatives, the African apes, are the only animals that walk on their knuckles; CWRU researchers discovered why

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.