Automated sea vehicles for monitoring the oceans

March 23, 2018, European Space Agency
Automated sea vehicles for monitoring the oceans
A new company from ESA Business Incubation Centre Harwell in UK has developed the autonomous AutoNaut boat that is propelled by the waves and carries ocean sensors powered by solar energy. Credit: AutoNaut

A new company from ESA's UK business incubator has developed an autonomous boat that is propelled by the waves and carries ocean sensors powered by solar energy.

Advances in ocean monitoring are improving our understanding of the seas and environment, including , , pollution and weather. However, fuel, maintenance and manpower for research ships are costly, and sea conditions restrict where measurements can be made.

The AutoNaut start-up from ESA's Business Incubation Centre in Harwell has come up with a revolutionary automated surface vessel to collect data for long periods at a fraction of the cost.

The vessel is propelled by a unique wave foil that harvests energy from the natural pitching and rolling at sea. Speeds of 2–5.5 km/h are maintained under most sea conditions.

It is one of the world's first small commercial applications of wave propulsion and it can operate at sea for many weeks at a time, covering hundreds of kilometres in a week in areas and conditions too hazardous for humans.

It is so quiet that it can measure the whistles and clicks of dolphins over large areas. Using networks, the AutoNaut receives its instructions from anywhere in the world. It can carry cutting-edge, solar-powered sensors to capture raw measurements, process the data onboard and then send them back to the operators via satellite.

Credit: European Space Agency

"If a satellite radar picks up suspected oil spills, our AutoNaut can verify it on the spot, map the extent and take water measurements for relay back to shore," said Phil Johnson from the company.

The team recently completed its two-year incubation at the ESA centre. There, they used highly specialised satellite navigation and communication systems to refine their navigation and control capabilities, and deliver near-realtime data collected from the sensors.

Automated sea vehicles for monitoring the oceans
A new company from ESA Business Incubation Centre Harwell in UK has developed the autonomous AutoNaut boat that is propelled by the waves and carries ocean sensors powered by solar energy. Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further: Voyaging for the Sentinels

Related Stories

Voyaging for the Sentinels

March 12, 2018

Two recent expeditions that took scientists 26 000 km across the Atlantic Ocean have returned critical information to make sure that the Copernicus Sentinel satellites are delivering accurate data about the state of our oceans.

Saildrone to provide valuable ocean data

January 26, 2018

Ocean research that seeks to monitor what is happening in the ocean environment—counting fish, assessing food resources, monitoring endangered species included—provides vitally important answers.

Marine exploration sensing with light and sound

March 13, 2018

Oceanic sensor networks that collect and transmit high-quality, real-time data could transform the understanding of marine ecology, improve pollution and disaster management, and inform multiple industries that draw on ocean ...

Marine robots detect whales in the deep ocean

December 18, 2017

Scientists at the University of East Anglia have been recording the sounds made by whales and porpoises off the coast of northern Scotland – using a fleet of pioneering marine robots.

New navsat sensor improves water monitoring

April 23, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- The start-up company Star2Earth, reared in the ESA Business Incubation Centre in the Netherlands, will improve electricity production from a hydroelectric plant on Lake Laja in Chile by using navigation satellite ...

Recommended for you

Wood pellets: Renewable, but not carbon neutral

March 22, 2018

A return to firewood is bad for forests and the climate. So reports William Schlesinger, President Emeritus of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, in an Insights article published today in the journal Science.

The tradeoffs inherent in earthquake early warning systems

March 22, 2018

A team of researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey and the California Institute of Technology has found that modern earthquake early warning (EEW) systems require those interpreting their messages to take into consideration ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.