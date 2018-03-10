The Alps are home to more than 3,000 lichens

March 12, 2018, Pensoft Publishers
The Alps are home to more than 3,000 lichens
A common fruticose lichen in the Alps: Flavocetraria nivalis. Credit: Dr Peter O. Bilovitz

Historically, the Alps have always played an emblematic role, being one of the largest continuous natural areas in Europe. With its numerous habitats, the mountain system is easily one of the richest biodiversity hotspots in Europe.

Lichens are curious organisms comprising a stable symbiosis between a fungus and one or more , for example green algae and/or cyanobacteria. Once the symbiosis is established, the new composite organism starts to function as a whole new one, which can now convert sunlight into essential nutrients and resist ultraviolet light at the same time.

Being able to grow on a wide range of surfaces - from tree bark to soil and rock, lichens are extremely useful as biomonitors of air quality, forest health and climate change.

Nevertheless, while the Alps are one of the best studied parts of the world in terms of their biogeography, no overview of the Alpine lichens had been provided up until recently, when an international team of lichenologists, led by Prof. Pier Luigi Nimis, University of Trieste, Italy, concluded their 15-year study with a publication in the open access journal MycoKeys.

The scientists' joint efforts produced the first ever checklist to provide a complete critical catalogue of all lichens hitherto reported from the Alps. It comprises a total of 3,138 entries, based on data collected from eight countries - Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia and Switzerland. In their research paper, the authors have also included notes on the lichens' ecology and taxonomy.

The Alps are home to more than 3,000 lichens
Lichenologists at work in the Hohe Tauern in South Tyrol. Credit: Dr Peter O. Bilovitz

They point out that such catalogue has been missing for far too long, hampering research all over the world. The scientists point out that this has been "particularly annoying", since the data from the Alps could have been extremely useful for comparisons between mountainous populations from around the globe. It turns out that many lichens originally described from the Alps have been later identified in other parts of the world.

"It was a long and painstaking work, which lasted almost 15 years, revealing a surprisingly high number of yet to be resolved taxonomic problems that will hopefully trigger further research in the coming years," say the authors.

"We think that the best criterion to judge whether a checklist has accomplished its task for the scientific community is the speed of it becoming outdated," they conclude paradoxically.

The Alps are home to more than 3,000 lichens
A common lichen in the Alps: Xanthoria elegans. Credit: Dr Tomi Trilar

The new checklist is expected to serve as a valuable tool for retrieving and accessing the enormous amount of information on the lichens of the Alps that has accumulated over centuries of research. It offers a basis for specimen revisions, critical re-appraisal of poorly-known species and further exploration of under-explored areas. Thus, it could become a catalyst for new, more intensive investigations and turn into a benchmark for comparisons between mountains systems worldwide.

Explore further: When it comes to genes, lichens embrace sharing economy

More information: Pier Luigi Nimis et al, The lichens of the Alps – an annotated checklist, MycoKeys (2018). DOI: 10.3897/mycokeys.31.23568

Related Stories

When it comes to genes, lichens embrace sharing economy

February 8, 2018

University of Colorado Boulder researchers have discovered the first known molecular evidence of obligate symbiosis in lichens, a distinctive co-evolutionary relationship that could shed new light on how and why some multicellular ...

Rare Pennsylvania fungus is named for Philadelphia botanist

April 27, 2011

A Philadelphia botanist who has studied rare plants for 50 years, but has never attained the honor of having a plant named for him is finally getting his due, but with a barely visible organism so rare it may never be seen ...

Recommended for you

Researchers identify key step in viral replication

March 12, 2018

Viruses are intracellular parasites that cause disease by infecting the cells in the body and, in a study published today in Nature Microbiology, researchers at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the University ...

Building the machinery that makes proteins

March 12, 2018

All of the proteins necessary for life are made by giant molecular machines called ribosomes. A ribosome, in turn, is built from proteins and ribosomal RNAs stitched together with immaculate precision.

Pretty polly or pests? Dutch in a flap over parakeets

March 12, 2018

To their detractors, they're dirty alien invaders whose incessant chatter ruins Sunday morning lie-ins. To their supporters, they're beautiful, cheerful reminders of warmer climes amid the winter chill.

Citizen science birding data passes scientific muster

March 12, 2018

As long as there have been birdwatchers, there have been lists. Birders keep detailed records of the species they've seen and compare these lists with each other as evidence of their accomplishments. Now those lists, submitted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.