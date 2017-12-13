Unlocking the secrets of the universe

Long ago, about 400,000 years after the beginning of the universe (the Big Bang), the universe was dark. There were no stars or galaxies, and the universe was filled primarily with neutral hydrogen gas.
Then, for the next 50-100 million years, gravity slowly pulled the densest regions of gas together until ultimately the gas collapsed in some places to form the first stars.
What were those first stars like and when did they form? How did they affect the rest of the universe? These are questions astronomers and astrophysicists have long pondered.
Now, after 12 years of experimental effort, a team of scientists, led by ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration astronomer Judd Bowman, has detected the fingerprints of the earliest stars in the universe. Using radio signals, the detection provides the first evidence for the oldest ancestors in our cosmic family tree, born by a mere 180 million years after the universe began.
"There was a great technical challenge to making this detection, as sources of noise can be a thousand times brighter than the signal - it's like being in the middle of a hurricane and trying to hear the flap of a hummingbird's wing." says Peter Kurczynski, the National Science Foundation program officer who supported this study. "These researchers with a small radio antenna in the desert have seen farther than the most powerful space telescopes, opening a new window on the early universe."
Radio Astronomy
To find these fingerprints, Bowman's team used a ground-based instrument called a radio spectrometer, located at the Australia's national science agency (CSIRO) Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory (MRO) in Western Australia. Through their Experiment to Detect the Global EoR Signature (EDGES), the team measured the average radio spectrum of all the astronomical signals received across most of the southern-hemisphere sky and looked for small changes in power as a function of wavelength (or frequency).
As radio waves enter the ground-based antenna, they are amplified by a receiver, and then digitized and recorded by computer, similar to how FM radio receivers and TV receivers work. The difference is that the instrument is very precisely calibrated and designed to perform as uniformly as possible across many radio wavelengths.
The signals detected by the radio spectrometer in this study came from primordial hydrogen gas that filled the young universe and existed between all the stars and galaxies. These signals hold a wealth of information that opens a new window on how early stars - and later, black holes, and galaxies - formed and evolved.
"It is unlikely that we'll be able to see any earlier into the history of stars in our lifetimes," says Bowman. "This project shows that a promising new technique can work and has paved the way for decades of new astrophysical discoveries."
This detection highlights the exceptional radio quietness of the MRO, particularly as the feature found by EDGES overlaps the frequency range used by FM radio stations. Australian national legislation limits the use of radio transmitters within 161.5 miles (260 km) of the site, substantially reducing interference which could otherwise drown out sensitive astronomy observations.
The results of this study have been recently published in Nature by Bowman, with co-authors Alan Rogers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Haystack Observatory, Raul Monsalve of the University of Colorado, and Thomas Mozdzen and Nivedita Mahesh also of ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration.
Unexpected results
The results of this experiment confirm the general theoretical expectations of when the first stars formed and the most basic properties of early stars.
"What's happening in this period," says co-author Rogers of MIT's Haystack Observatory, "is that some of the radiation from the very first stars is starting to allow hydrogen to be seen. It's causing hydrogen to start absorbing the background radiation, so you start seeing it in silhouette, at particular radio frequencies. This is the first real signal that stars are starting to form, and starting to affect the medium around them."
The team originally tuned their instrument to look later in cosmic time, but in 2015 decided to extend their search. "As soon as we switched our system to this lower range, we started seeing things that we felt might be a real signature," Rogers says. "We see this dip most strongly at about 78 megahertz, and that frequency corresponds to roughly 180 million years after the Big Bang," Rogers says. "In terms of a direct detection of a signal from the hydrogen gas itself, this has got to be the earliest."
The study also revealed that gas in the universe was probably much colder than expected (less than half the expected temperature). This suggests that either astrophysicists' theoretical efforts have overlooked something significant or that this may be the first evidence of non-standard physics: Specifically, that baryons (normal matter) may have interacted with dark matter and slowly lost energy to dark matter in the early universe, a concept that was originally proposed by Rennan Barkana of Tel Aviv University.
"If Barkana's idea is confirmed," says Bowman, "then we've learned something new and fundamental about the mysterious dark matter that makes up 85 percent of the matter in the universe, providing the first glimpse of physics beyond the standard model."
The next steps in this line of research are for another instrument to confirm this team's detection and to keep improving the performance of the instruments, so that more can be learned about the properties of early stars. "We worked very hard over the last two years to validate the detection," says Bowman, "but having another group confirm it independently is a critical part of the scientific process."
Bowman would also like to see an acceleration of efforts to bring on new radio telescopes like the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) and the Owens Valley Long Wavelength Array (OVRO-LWA).
"Now that we know this signal exists," says Bowman, "we need to rapidly bring online new radio telescopes that will be able to mine the signal much more deeply."
The antennas and portions of the receiver used in this experiment were designed and constructed by Rogers and the MIT Haystack Observatory team. The ASU team and Monsalve added the automated antenna reflection measurement system to the receiver, outfitted the control hut with the electronics, constructed the ground plane and conducted the field work for the project. The current version of EDGES is the result of years of design iteration and ongoing detailed technical refinement of the calibration instrumentation to reach the levels of precision necessary for successfully achieving this difficult measurement.
Explore further: MWA radio telescope expansion complete—Exploration of the universe's first stars begins
More information: Judd D. Bowman et al. An absorption profile centred at 78 megahertz in the sky-averaged spectrum, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/nature25792
Rennan Barkana. Possible interaction between baryons and dark-matter particles revealed by the first stars, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/nature25791
Tuxford
Ahh. So satisfying to dream the fantasy. Like a kid in Disneyland.
arcmetal
And why does it sound like a quote from the bible. I thought this was supposed to be a science article, or are we back to 1984: "war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strengh". And now we add: religion is science.
Caliban
@arcmetal,
Your disgust upon perceiving some --so it would seem-- intentional attempt to spiritualize Science into some sort of substitute for religion is understandable.
However, it is also understandable that trying to describe the Universe prior to the Re-Ionization Era is kinda difficult, since basically all one can say is that it was dark, filled with hydrogen gas, and relatively small compared to today.
contd
Caliban
If it makes you uncomfortable to refer this era as "Long ago, about 400,000 years after the beginning of the universe (the Big Bang), the universe was dark.", then it is a self-inflicted discomfort, since this statement pretty accurately describes conditions prevalent at that time.
The fact that a bunch of graybearded iron age control freaks were able to envision this same state of affairs(which isn't much of a stretch, by the way) and wrote it down in their Vedas and Old Testament, has no bearing upon the issue, other than to lead to just the sort of confusion and discomfort from which you seem to suffer.
You should probably try to channel your outrage towards more productive ends, like trying to regulate the pollution from unconventional gas wells and the like, for instance.
cantdrive85
"In the beginning...."
There was a great big bang, and from nothing there is everything...
"I was there when Abbe Georges Lemaître first proposed this [Big Bang] theory. ... There is no rational reason to doubt that the universe has existed indefinitely, for an infinite time. .... It is only myth that attempts to say how the universe came to be, either four thousand or twenty billion years ago."
[Expressing his belief that the Big Bang is a myth devised to explain creation. He said he heard Lemaître (who was, at the time both a member of the Catholic hierarchy and an accomplished scientist) say in private that this theory was a way to reconcile science with St. Thomas Aquinas' theological dictum of creatio ex nihilo—creation out of nothing.]
— Hannes Alfvén
wduckss
"About 400,000 years after the beginning of the universe, the universe was dark."
If the radiation (speed of light) started from the same point as the expansion of the Universe ("but this does not imply that the galaxies move faster than the speed of light"), how is it possible today to measure CMB or light, which has left the Universe, before 13.7 billion years? How, on Sun, measure the radiations that left the surface before x billion years?
Caliban
Well, a simple web search would deliver the relevant sources of the information you appear to be lacking.
You should at least attempt to educate yourself before making your ignorance so plainly obvious.
Caliban
A fine example of cherry-picking, which does nothing to support your EU pseudoscience.
Please provide your theory of cosmogenesis, then, or quit bellyaching.
jonesdave
Oh no! You'll regret asking that! As will the rest of us.
mackita
AllStBob
mackita
mackita
AllStBob
www.nature.com/ar...ure25792
jonesdave
From the (paywalled) paper:
Possible interaction between baryons and dark-matter particles revealed by the first stars
Barkana, R.
https://www.natur...ure25791
Zzzzzzzz
The conclusion that this sounds like a quote from the bible is a stretch. It doesn't. It simply sounds like a way to simplify a complex series of processes into a couple of sentences, to set the stage for the point where the substance of the subject matter enters the scene.
ursiny33
cantdrive85
I have no opinion of the metaphysical creation theory, other than it be the height of arrogance to claim any knowledge of it.
granville583762
When discussed the moment of creation "Lemaitre's Big Bang" there's scepticism in the quote The universe must have started with a big bang kind of event, a choice of words that are expressing doubt on the very basis of Lemaitre's Big Bang theory. As Georges Lemaitre a committed scientist was ordained as a Priest a very exclusive club indeed and only the few can receive this honour, as being ordained in this order you have to be at one with your Creator. It is no coincidence that the moment of Creation was always on his mind and it is the Manner of the moment of Creation that requires a Giant Leap of Faith that matter was created out of nothing from a singularity! And from the darkness there was light a definitively religious connotation.
granville583762
One of the overriding tenures of physics is equivalence, which you can only receive what you give. As energy is neither created nor destroyed. If we are to believe that matter was created out of nothing from a singularity, as energy is neither created nor destroyed, the matter that emerged from the singularity already existed as it was there all the time. Georges Lemaitre's big bang ultimately sides the question of mass's original location. A singularity in the vastness of space is relative in size, at this precise moment it is a 15billion light year radius singularity as the size of the singularity is immaterial to the question of the emergence of mass from the singularity.
granville583762
The reason Georges Lemaitre put forward his moment of creation was partly to explain the ultimate location of where all the mass around us emerged. We are no closer to the original location of mass as we have deferred the question to the singularity. The question concerning the singularity as our 15billion light radius star of creation is increasing in size and mass as a 15billion light radius singularity, it is creating mass in the same manner as when it emerged 15billion years ago as a 10x10-20m singularity!
someone11235813
Why would it be dark if neutral hydrogen was thousands of degrees?
Rohitasch
Oops! I accidentally pressed 1 star instead of 5. Sorry :-(
jonesdave
Oh? Here's what real scientists do - notice that the universe is expanding. Measure that expansion. Do a thought experiment, and say, "well, if it's expanding now, it must have been smaller in the past. And at some stage in the past, extremely small. Maybe it came from some sort of explosion-like thingy. How could we test that? Well, let's send up COBE, WMAP and Planck to have a look for any evidence of such a thing. Oooooh, look what we've found!"
jonesdave
Why wouldn't it? The only emission from H that is in the visible, is when ionised H (H+) recombines by grabbing an electron, and emits at ~ 656nm. The neutral hydrogen is invisible at visible wavelengths, and usually detected in the 21cm line in radio. If it gets 'excited' the electron can jump to a different level (n=2), and when it drops back to n = 1, it emits at 121.5nm, way outside the visible.