On second thought, the Moon's water may be widespread and immobile

A new analysis of data from two lunar missions finds evidence that the Moon's water is widely distributed across the surface and is not confined to a particular region or type of terrain. The water appears to be present day and night, though it's not necessarily easily accessible.
The findings could help researchers understand the origin of the Moon's water and how easy it would be to use as a resource. If the Moon has enough water, and if it's reasonably convenient to access, future explorers might be able to use it as drinking water or to convert it into hydrogen and oxygen for rocket fuel or oxygen to breathe.
"We find that it doesn't matter what time of day or which latitude we look at, the signal indicating water always seems to be present," said Joshua Bandfield, a senior research scientist with the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado, and lead author of the new study published in Nature Geoscience. "The presence of water doesn't appear to depend on the composition of the surface, and the water sticks around."
The results contradict some earlier studies, which had suggested that more water was detected at the Moon's polar latitudes and that the strength of the water signal waxes and wanes according to the lunar day (29.5 Earth days). Taking these together, some researchers proposed that water molecules can "hop" across the lunar surface until they enter cold traps in the dark reaches of craters near the north and south poles. In planetary science, a cold trap is a region that's so cold, the water vapor and other volatiles which come into contact with the surface will remain stable for an extended period of time, perhaps up to several billion years.
The debates continue because of the subtleties of how the detection has been achieved so far. The main evidence has come from remote-sensing instruments that measured the strength of sunlight reflected off the lunar surface. When water is present, instruments like these pick up a spectral fingerprint at wavelengths near 3 micrometers, which lies beyond visible light and in the realm of infrared radiation.
But the surface of the Moon also can get hot enough to "glow," or emit its own light, in the infrared region of the spectrum. The challenge is to disentangle this mixture of reflected and emitted light. To tease the two apart, researchers need to have very accurate temperature information.
Bandfield and colleagues came up with a new way to incorporate temperature information, creating a detailed model from measurements made by the Diviner instrument on NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO. The team applied this temperature model to data gathered earlier by the Moon Mineralogy Mapper, a visible and infrared spectrometer that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, provided for India's Chandrayaan-1 orbiter.
The new finding of widespread and relatively immobile water suggests that it may be present primarily as OH, a more reactive relative of H2O that is made of one oxygen atom and one hydrogen atom. OH, also called hydroxyl, doesn't stay on its own for long, preferring to attack molecules or attach itself chemically to them. Hydroxyl would therefore have to be extracted from minerals in order to be used.
The research also suggests that any H2O present on the Moon isn't loosely attached to the surface.
"By putting some limits on how mobile the water or the OH on the surface is, we can help constrain how much water could reach the cold traps in the polar regions," said Michael Poston of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.
Sorting out what happens on the Moon could also help researchers understand the sources of water and its long-term storage on other rocky bodies throughout the solar system.
The researchers are still discussing what the findings tell them about the source of the Moon's water. The results point toward OH and/or H2O being created by the solar wind hitting the lunar surface, though the team didn't rule out that OH and/or H2O could come from the Moon itself, slowly released from deep inside minerals where it has been locked since the Moon was formed.
"Some of these scientific problems are very, very difficult, and it's only by drawing on multiple resources from different missions that are we able to hone in on an answer," said LRO project scientist John Keller of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Explore further: Researchers create first global map of water in Moon's soil
More information:
Joshua L. Bandfield et al. Widespread distribution of OH/H2O on the lunar surface inferred from spectral data, Nature Geoscience (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-018-0065-0
rossim22
Can someone firmly established within academia please apply this realization in cometary systems? Perhaps, the "geysers' of moons across our solar system could benefit from this profound insight and produce models which don't require unobservable gravitational tiding?
jonesdave
I haven't read this paper yet, but observations from Enceladus were of H2O. It is very distinguishable from OH in IR. Different wavelengths, due to the different ro-vibrational states exhibited by water as opposed to OH. Can't remember about Europa, but I'm pretty sure that is definitively H2O as well. In comets it is most definitely H2O. Both in IR and sub-mm. Nothing else it can be. Same with detected ice in the comae and on the surfaces. The first definitive detection of H2O at a comet was in 1985, from the Kuiper Airborne Observatory (a 747), observing Halley.
Caliban
The article says it could be OH, H2O, or both. Most likely it is both.
Regarding cometary bodies, best evidence is again for both, but mostly H2O.
With regard to geysers, they appear to be occurring on moons that are suspected of having liquid water and/or hydrocarbon inner layers, which are most certainly subject to gravitational tidal forces, just as the Earth's oceans are.
This is all current science, worked out according to the best and most recent observations to date, and don't require any professional interpretation, as they already are.
jonesdave
It is observed. Go to your local beach. Go there 6 hours later. What is different? It has also been measured at Io. Some huge amount (> 100m?), but I can't be bothered looking for the paper right now.
jonesdave
The water at comets, and Enceladus and Europa, is generally detected in gaseous form in IR. Much easier to see in those circumstances. Even the ice on comet surfaces and comae has specific signatures which identify it easily.
5555Volcanoes
rossim22
I'm not saying water doesn't exist in cometary comas or the plumes we see on Io, etc.
What we have here is a mechanism involving solar wind and the surface of a rocky body which can produce hydroxyl and water. No need to rely on (or assume the presence of) sub-surface ice or water sources.
And gravitational tiding as it relates to the heating of sub-surface bodies of water to produce very confined jets is quite a stretch. Its validity is only established because there were no other sources scientists could point to. Now they have one.
jonesdave
Secondly, the subsurface ice is not assumed. One way of seeing if it is there is to smack an impactor into a comet at 10 km/s and see what comes out. Solid ice would be the answer to that. Among other things. Or we could watch cliffs fall down on 67P, and use spectroscopy to see what is revealed. No prizes for guessing.
Again, this method is not explaining anything at Enceladus or Europa. Particularly quantity wise.
You won't see water on Io (I don't think), but you will see volcanism. The gravitational torture that moon is undergoing is more than enough to account for that.
jonesdave
Comet 67P was outgassing ~ 1 l/s at ~ 3.5 AU.
The number of molecules in 1 l of H2O is ~ 3.3 x 10^25.
The solar wind proton density at that distance = ~ 1 cm^3.
The speed of the solar wind is ~ 400 km/s.
The cross sectional area of 67P can be approximated to ~ 10 km^2.
How many H+ ions will hit 67P per second, and how does that compare to the number of H2O molecules outgassed per second?
It's a moot point really, as at perihelion 67P was outgassing ~ 1000 l/s, and the solar wind was getting nowhere near the comet. This was known to happen from theory, and then from observation at artificial comet experiments in 1984-5, and from comet Halley in 1986. That didn't stop some unscrupulous woo merchants from trying to con their followers years after the events with tales of 'no water, only OH caused by the solar wind.' Some were silly enough to take that as gospel. Hey ho.