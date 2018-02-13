Rotating gaseous donut around an active supermassive black hole

High-resolution observations with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) imaged a rotating dusty gas torus around an active supermassive black hole. The existence of such rotating donuts-shape structures was first suggested decades ago, but this is the first time one has been confirmed so clearly. This is an important step in understanding the co-evolution of supermassive black holes and their host galaxies.
Almost all galaxies hold concealed monstrous black holes in their centers. Researchers have known for a long time that the more massive the galaxy is, the more massive the central black hole is. This sounds reasonable at first, but host galaxies are 10 billion times bigger than the central black holes; it should be difficult for two objects of such vastly different scales to directly affect each other. So how could such a relation develop?
Aiming to solve this shadowy problem, a team of astronomers utilized the high resolution of ALMA to observe the center of spiral galaxy M77. The central region of M77 is an "active galactic nucleus," or AGN, which means that matter is vigorously falling toward the central supermassive black hole and emitting intense light. AGNs can strongly affect the surrounding environment, therefore they are important objects for solving the mystery of the co-evolution of galaxies and black holes.
The team imaged the area around the supermassive black hole in M77 and resolved a compact gaseous structure with a radius of 20 light-years. And, the astronomers found that the compact structure is rotating around the black hole, as expected.
"To interpret various observational features of AGNs, astronomers have assumed rotating donut-like structures of dusty gas around active supermassive black holes. This is called the 'unified model' of AGN," explained Masatoshi Imanishi (National Astronomical Observatory of Japan), the lead author on a paper published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. "However, the dusty gaseous donut is very tiny in appearance. With the high resolution of ALMA, now we can directly see the structure."
Many astronomers have observed the center of M77 before, but never has the rotation of the gas donut around the black hole been seen so clearly. Besides the superior resolution of ALMA, the selection of molecular emission lines to observe was key to revealing the structure. The team observed specific microwave emission from hydrogen cyanide molecules (HCN) and formyl ions (HCO+). These molecules emit microwaves only in dense gas, whereas the more frequently observed carbon monoxide (CO) emits microwaves under a variety of conditions. The torus around the AGN is assumed to be very dense, and the team's strategy was right on the mark.
"Previous observations have revealed the east-west elongation of the dusty gaseous torus. The dynamics revealed from our ALMA data agrees exactly with the expected rotational orientation of the torus," said Imanishi.
Interestingly, the distribution of gas around the supermassive black hole is much more complicated than what a simple unified model suggests. The torus seems to have an asymmetry and the rotation is not just following the gravity of the black hole but also contains highly random motion. These facts could indicate the AGN had a violent history, possibly including a merger with a small galaxy. Nevertheless, the identification of the rotating torus is an important step.
The Milky Way Galaxy, where we live, also has a supermassive black hole at its center. This black hole is, however, in a very quiet state. Only a tiny amount of gas is accreting onto it. Therefore, to investigate an AGN in detail, astronomers need to observe the centers of distant galaxies. M77 is one of the nearest AGN and a suitable object for peering into the very center in detail.
More information:
Masatoshi Imanishi et al. ALMA Reveals an Inhomogeneous Compact Rotating Dense Molecular Torus at the NGC 1068 Nucleus, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aaa8df
Read the paper. Dense is a relative term here and considering the distribution of gas is measured across parsecs, I would expect them not to be colliding to much extent if any. Why would these molecules emit light only in a "dense gas"?
Again, the merger maniac reaches for the popular explanation. So how recent did this disruptive merger occur? Must be relatively recent since the relatively tiny torus still remains disrupted! More likely, is that the disruption originates from the supermassive grey hole itself, periodically ejecting newly formed matter therefrom. These ejections may likely include superwave cosmic ray ejections, that perhaps are non-uniformly oriented. Such ejections are likely responsible for accelerating the fast-moving gas clouds recently found within our Fermi Bubbles.
I'm not sure about this, but 'dense' is presumably a relative term. ALMA is obviously measuring these lines in mm, or possibly sub-mm. My only experience of this is with similar detections in sub-mm at comets. You wouldn't call their comae particularly dense, but much denser than its surroundings. Satellites, such as ODIN, are well capable of detecting line emission from H2O, for instance. Albeit at closer distances.
I suspect that the supermassive core star itself is rather dim, allowing only a fraction of light to escape radially, rather than swallowing everything as the math fairies contend. It is far more logical that infinite density does not exist. Hence, I apparently have coined the term.
Turgent
Tuxfords' posts yielded some good side readings (thanks) like Fermi bubbles, infinite density and grey holes. Are grey holes older women who.....well, you know where I'm going with this one.
By the way, infinite density (about the black hole) can't be proven, right? It can't be defined or something.
Benni
Right you & Tux are, but in the world of Pop-Sci Cosmology there are these bitter clingers holding fast to 19th Century black hole theory whereby an Electro-magnetic Wave can be defined within the realm of the Laws of Physics for Kinetic Energy thereby subjecting an EM Wave to the same Escape Velocity equations as for particles of mass.
Then in the 20th century, Einstein came along & spoiled the party proving that velocity of Electro-magnetic waves is not affected by anything to do with gravity.
Einstein proved that gravity is MASS DEPENDENT, something that Black Hole theorists deny because they imagine Schwarzschild's Black Hole Math makes gravity appear out of nowhere simply by squeezing a CONSTANT MASS into a smaller volume. These BH Enthusiasts really do believe that you can take 100 atoms of something & squeeze it together so tightly that infinite gravity can be created.
shadybail
If I may, working under the assumption that the universe is a closed system (correct, yes?), infinite mass or increasing, decreasing mass is not possible (energy conversion law).
Therefore, infinite gravity would not be possible anywhere under any conditions despite what Schwarzenneggers' Black hole Math says. Yes?
Turgent
"The dust [assumed to contain HCN and HCO+] in close proximity to the mass-accreting SMBH is heated to high temperatures (>100 K) …"
Assume the average temperature is 150K so there will be very very few particles which have enough kinetic energy to have any effect. Calculating the "dense" density it comes out to 58,000 atoms per cubic centimeter. Interstellar space is about 1 atom per cc.
2nd assumption is that it is almost all hydrogen. Further, galaxy centers are intensely high energy X ray and UV light which busts up the molecules.
Considering temperature, density, and quantity of HCN and HCO+ it doesn't seem you can get from here to there? Where is the logic flawed?
The only people you will find talking about 'infinite gravity' are not scientists. People like Benni and some 'popularizers' of science who don't quite get it might do so - but they are missing the point.
Tuxford
In LaViolette's SQK, our universe is a subset of a greater structure than cannot be observed. We can only observe the effects of the larger structure and thereby infer it's existence. Consequently, red and blue shifts, dark matter effects, finite light speed, time slowing, gravitational red shift, galactic cores growing on their own, widespread intergalactic gas clouds forming over substantial time, tenuous galactic halos, etc. As such, our universe is an open system, though I don't yet understand why it is not already full of matter? Maybe just too big?
I read about LaViolettes' SQK. It's an interesting idea. However, 2 red flags popped up. First, SQK is described as a non-consevative model which violates the 2nd law of thermodynamics. Second, the theory proposes an ether like substance throughout its' model. Ether theories usually get trashed on this site. I'm going to read some read.
I don't know anything about LV's SQK, I guess I should look it up, but what I do know is the the entire Dark Energy hypothesis can only work absent the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, that is ENTROPY which functions only within a closed boundary,
Dark Energy was concocted to come up with a OPEN BOUNDARY system whereby unending Kinetic Energy is continuously pumped into the Universe creating never ending expansion. The problem with the concept is Special Relativity, it would require INFINITE ENERGY to fuel never ending expansion, but the supply of the fuel source is limited to the available MASS which does not exist in infinite supply.
You can't make the gas tank on your car infinitely big in size to kinetically power it an infinite distance, as soon as that tank is empty you stop soon thereafter.
