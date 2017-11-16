Computer models reveal best way to kill deadly bacteria

February 1, 2018, University of Southern California
bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bacteria, transformed into dormant spores, can survive millions of years in extreme environments, threatening human life in the form of food poisoning and the biological weapon anthrax. But understanding how bacteria adapt to hostile environments has largely remained a mystery—until now.

In a new study, USC Viterbi School of Engineering professors Priya Vashishta, Rajiv K. Kalia and Aiichiro Nakano used computer-based models to identify mechanisms or "strategies" used by bacterial spores to evade attack from extreme temperatures, chemicals and radiation.

Using complex mathematical techniques to examine spores at the molecular level, the team also determined the optimal conditions for killing .

Vashishta, Kalia and Nakano have joint appointments with the USC Viterbi's Department of Computer Science, the Mork Family Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, and the USC Dornsife's Department of Physics and Astronomy.

"Imagine bacterial spores are like a seed with a hard coating that preserves the DNA machinery," says Vashishta, the director of USC's Collaboratory for Advanced Computing and Simulations.

This hard coating acts as an armor protecting the spore. In this "freeze-dried," almost lifeless state, the spores wait for the right conditions to bloom into harmful .

Earlier studies have shown that wet heat sterilization can destroy disease-causing bacteria, but the mechanisms whereby spores are killed by this treatment had not been fully revealed.

As such, optimizing the technique and assuring the destruction of with any degree of certainty has been a challenge for public health authorities and defense agencies.

Breaking down bacterial defenses

Using x-ray crystallography data, the researchers first determined the key elements of a single bacterium—, acid and a calcium ion. Then, they used a supercomputer to run hundreds of thousands of simulations, controlling the percentage of acid, water and calcium, and watched what happened.

The simulations revealed that depending on water concentration and temperature, the water inside the bacterial cell behaves like either solid, gel or liquid.

"Our models showed the spores perform a kind of chemical magic trick to intentionally freezes themselves and immobilize the water in their cells," says Nakano, who also holds an appointment with USC's Department of Biological Sciences.

"The frozen cells cannot be disturbed by any radiation or chemical process and it also protects the DNA, so the can continue to reproduce."

According to the researchers' models, a combination of heat and moisture "defrosts" the water inside the cell, returning it to a liquid form. Without this protective barrier, the spore is more easily destroyed.

The computer models also allowed the researchers to determine the exact temperature and water balance needed to destroy the bacteria: between 90-95 degrees Celcius with a water concentration above 30 percent.

These insights could be used to prevent microbial contamination on food processing equipment and limit the spread of disease in the event of a biological attack. And because the process relies on moist-heat rather than chemical processes, the bacteria shouldn't be able to develop resistance.

The paper, entitled "Gel phase in hydrated calcium dipicolinate," appeared in Applied Physics Letters.

Explore further: Low-energy X-rays surprisingly effective at killing bacterial spores, offering improved sterilization techniques

More information: Pankaj Rajak et al. Gel phase in hydrated calcium dipicolinate, Applied Physics Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1063/1.5000394

Related Stories

Anthrax spores use RNA coat to mislead immune system

April 11, 2017

Researchers from Harvard Medical School have discovered that the body's immune system initially detects the presence of anthrax spores by recognizing RNA molecules that coat the spores' surface. But this prompts an unfavorable ...

New non-toxic disinfectant could tackle hospital infections

August 7, 2012

A new disinfectant, Akwaton, that works at extremely low concentrations could be used in healthcare settings to help control persistent hospital-acquired infections such as Clostridium difficile. The study is reported online ...

Recommended for you

Researchers observe electrons zipping around in crystals

February 1, 2018

The end of the silicon age has begun. As computer chips approach the physical limits of miniaturization and power-hungry processors drive up energy costs, scientists are looking to a new crop of exotic materials that could ...

New research advances spintronics technology

February 1, 2018

Engineers at the University of California, Riverside, have reported advances in so-called "spintronic" devices that will help lead to a new technology for computing and data storage. They have developed methods to detect ...

Quantum 'hack' to unleash computing power

February 1, 2018

Physicists at the University of Sydney have found a 'quantum hack' that should allow for enormous efficiency gains in quantum computing technologies.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Okay now! Further proof that washing your hands with hot water and soap is actually useful. Though, I got to admit, I cringe thinking of having to back to using lye soap!
Captain Stumpy
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Okay now! Further proof that washing your hands with hot water and soap is actually useful. Though, I got to admit, I cringe thinking of having to back to using lye soap!
what's wrong with Lye soap?

heck - we still make our own.

it kills just about everything, including fleas, ticks and small unsupervised children/rodents.
[jk - I never supervise rodents - LOL]

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.