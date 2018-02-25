In the margins: Why aliens won't use the metric system

February 27, 2018, Particle

No, I'm not talking about Americans. I'm talking about intelligent life out in the cosmos.

Intelligent life, if it's out there, would not use the international system of units.

Metres, kilograms, seconds—all of these standards used to measure everyday life were originally taken from observable features of nature.

The metre was originally defined to be one-ten-millionth (that's 1⁄10,000,000) of the distance between the North Pole and the equator. A kilogram was originally the weight of a litre of water at , but that proved too variable. Now it's defined by Le Grand K, a metal cylinder secreted away in a vault outside Paris.

So unless some alien colony out there is obsessed with Planet Earth and is trying to emulate everything we do (please, no, don't), they'll likely have developed their own standards for quantifying whatever world they're living in.

Which could make it a little tricky if we ever need to communicate with them in this way. After all, even humans can't get it right sometimes. In 1999, the Mars Climate Orbiter disintegrated in Mars' when software (supplied by a contractor) calculated the force produced by the probe's thrusters in US customary units when NASA was expecting measurements in metric.

(Incidentally, the next time we put men and women on the Moon, all measurements will officially be metric.)

The Golden Record that NASA sent up with the Voyager famously carries the definitive soundtrack of Planet Earth. But it also carries encoded pictures.

In the same way that we initially based the metric system on measurements of nature, these pictures use the most common element in the universe to define seconds, metres and grams. The time, size and scale of our Earthling lives will be communicated to aliens through a simple sketch displaying the mass and energy of a hydrogen atom.

Explore further: European space probe prepares to sniff Martian atmosphere

Related Stories

Scientists update four key fundamental constants

October 23, 2017

Paving the way for transforming the world's measurement system, an international task force has determined updated values for four fundamental constants of nature. The updated values comprise the last scientific piece of ...

The kilogram gets a makeover

January 26, 2018

In Sèvres, a small commune on the outskirts of Paris, lies a gleaming lump of metal the size of a palm. Le Grand K, or Big K as they call the platinum and iridium alloy, sits underground in a high-security vault. It is held ...

How much does a kilogram weigh?

November 6, 2017

The kilogram doesn't weigh a kilogram any more. This sad news was announced during a seminar at CERN on Thursday, 26 October by Professor Klaus von Klitzing, who was awarded the 1985 Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery ...

Recommended for you

When do aging brown dwarfs sweep the clouds away?

February 27, 2018

Brown dwarfs, the larger cousins of giant planets, undergo atmospheric changes from cloudy to cloudless as they age and cool. A team of astronomers led by Carnegie's Jonathan Gagné measured for the first time the temperature ...

How does water change the Moon's origin story?

February 27, 2018

It's amazing what a difference a little water can make. The Moon formed between about 4.4 and 4.5 billion years ago when an object collided with the still-forming proto-Earth. This impact created a hot and partially vaporized ...

Astronomers identify a mega metal-poor dwarf star

February 27, 2018

A group of Spanish astronomers has found a new primitive mega metal-poor star. The object, designated SDSS J0023+0307, is apparently one of the most iron-poor stars known to date. The finding is reported February 17 in a ...

Beaming with the light of millions of suns

February 26, 2018

In the 1980s, researchers began discovering extremely bright sources of X-rays in the outer portions of galaxies, away from the supermassive black holes that dominate their centers. At first, researchers thought these cosmic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.