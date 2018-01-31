Lebanon displays stolen ancient artifacts returned from US

Ancient DNA from the Phoenician remains found in Sardinia and Lebanon could provide insight into the extent of integration with settled communities and human movement during this time period, according to a study published ...
A French employee at the Orleans Museum of Natural History was found guilty and handed a three-month suspended sentence for stealing hundreds of stones and fossils dating back to the Neolithic era and selling them on eBay.
Fossils found in a quarry near Cardiff in South Wales have been identified by a student and her supervisors at the University of Bristol as a new small species of reptile that lived 205 million years ago.
A team of archaeologists, led by Cat Jarman from the University of Bristol's Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, has discovered that a mass grave uncovered in the 1980s dates to the Viking Age and may have been a ...
