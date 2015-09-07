Instagram users less likely to engage with political or controversial images, study finds

February 1, 2018 by Cailin Riley, University of Missouri-Columbia
Instagram
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Although an average of 4.2 billion "likes" occur on the popular media-sharing app Instagram every day, researchers still are trying to understand why certain types of content attract more engagement than others. News organizations in particular are trying to determine what strategies work best for cutting through social media clutter to get the news out to their audiences. A new study from the University of Missouri recently found that although Instagram users vary on their purposes for using the platform, the majority are drawn to Instagram for social news and entertainment and are less likely to engage with political or controversial images. The study also identifies several strategies for increasing engagement with audiences.

"The reasons that users avoid political or controversial photos are multifaceted," said T.J. Thomson, a doctoral candidate in the School of Journalism. "Some users said they felt badly about 'liking' a photo of a tragedy while others said they turn to other sources when they seek serious . Many people view Instagram as an oasis where they can escape from the troubles and concerns of everyday life."

Thomson and Keith Greenwood, an associate professor of journalism, identified the following three user groups that emerged from the study's sample:

  • Feature lovers, who mostly engaged with exciting photos that showcase adventure and travel
  • News hounds, who engaged most strongly with photos concerning politics and global culture
  • Optimists, who engaged with uplifting, positive and funny images.

While the majority of users in the groups preferred feature images to news images, the researchers found that news images can garner strong engagement if they are presented in ways both aesthetically pleasing and empowering.

"Most users in our study preferred simple, clean images," Greenwood said. "So might draw in more engagement from users if they post images that are representative of the story they're telling, but are still friendly to the eye."

Researchers determined other factors that might impact an image's engagement:

  • People- - the fewer the people in an image, the greater the likelihood that someone will comment on or like the photo. Moreover, posts with visible facial features are more likely to draw engagements.
  • Watermarks—images with watermarks, or stamps, noting the image creator were more unpopular than original content without markings.
  • Landmarks—participants were less likely to engage with posts that originated in their local community or featured recognizable landmarks, in favor of images showcasing exotic, unfamiliar locales.

"We suspect that because these familiar landmarks are often seen by these users and are shared in other media throughout the community, Instagram users are more drawn to photos that show a place they wouldn't see every day," Greenwood said. "Photos of exotic, faraway places also reflect many positive characteristics that people relate to, such as beauty, adventure and uniqueness."

"I 'like' that: Exploring the characteristics that promote social media engagement with news photographs," was published in Visual Communication Quarterly.

Explore further: Photo feud escalates between Instagram, Twitter

More information: T.J. Thomson et al, I "Like" That: Exploring the Characteristics That Promote Social Media Engagement With News Photographs, Visual Communication Quarterly (2017). DOI: 10.1080/15551393.2017.1388701

Related Stories

Photo feud escalates between Instagram, Twitter

December 10, 2012

A social media feud between Twitter and Instagram has escalated as the Facebook-owned photo-sharing service made it impossible for Internet users to integrate images from tweets.

Instagram says it will show posts in order of 'relevance'

March 15, 2016

Instagram users could soon notice something different in their feeds: Instead of showing users the most recent posts first, the mobile photo-sharing app says it will give higher priority to posts that each user is likely ...

Twitter adds Instagram-style photo features

December 11, 2012

Twitter on Monday added Instagram-style smartphone photo sharing features after the Facebook-owned service made it impossible for Internet users to integrate its images into tweets.

Instagram website frames users' pictures

February 5, 2013

Facebook-owned Instagram on Tuesday began letting a freshly launched website serve as a gallery for images taken by users of the smartphone photo-sharing service.

Recommended for you

Reconstructing an ancient lethal weapon

January 31, 2018

Archaeologists are a little like forensic investigators: They scour the remains of past societies, looking for clues in pottery, tools and bones about how people lived, and how they died.

Dinosaur age meets the space age

January 31, 2018

A slab of sandstone discovered at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center contains at least 70 mammal and dinosaur tracks from more than 100 million years ago, according to a new paper published Jan. 31 in the journal Scientific ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.