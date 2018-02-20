Researchers bring high-res magnetic resonance imaging to nanometer scale

February 21, 2018, University of Waterloo

A new technique that brings magnetic resonance imaging to the nanometer scale with unprecedented resolution will open the door for major advances in understanding new materials, virus particles and proteins that cause diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo used a new type of hardware and numerical algorithms to implement high-precision spin control, which allowed them to image proton spins with a resolution below 2nm.

Traditional MRI revolutionized medical imaging and transformed our understanding of the structure and function of biological systems, but it is limited to millimetre resolution.

"This work extends the powerful capabilities of MRI to the nanometer scale and provides a whole new lens with which to view the structure and function of complex biomolecules," said Raffi Budakian, lead investigator on the paper and a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Waterloo.

The current work extends the capabilities of Magnetic Resonance Force Microscopy (MRFM)—an ultra-sensitive technique for MRI—by combining it with the ability to precisely control atomic spins.

"Now that we have a high degree of control on the spins, we can also apply the well-developed MRI techniques on an extremely small scale," said Budakian. "We now have unprecedented access to understanding complex biomolecules."

The paper appears in Physical Review X.

Explore further: A new paradigm for nanoscale resolution MRI has been experimentally achieved

Related Stories

IBM brings MRI technology to the nanoscale

April 23, 2007

IBM today announced that researchers at its Almaden Research Center have demonstrated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques to visualize nanoscale objects. This technique brings MRI capability to the nanoscale level ...

Recommended for you

Reinventing the inductor

February 21, 2018

A basic building block of modern technology, inductors are everywhere: cellphones, laptops, radios, televisions, cars. And surprisingly, they are essentially the same today as in 1831, when they were first created by English ...

Researchers create first superatomic 2-D semiconductor

February 16, 2018

Atoms are the basic building blocks of all matter—at least, that is the conventional picture. In a new study, researchers have fabricated the first superatomic 2-D semiconductor, a material whose basic units aren't atoms ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.