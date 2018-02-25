How do high-frequency oscillations of tropical cyclones vary across the W North Pacific?

February 27, 2018, Chinese Academy of Sciences
How do high-frequency oscillations of tropical cyclones vary across the W North Pacific?
High-frequency oscillations and intensity of tropical cyclones. Credit: Shumin CHEN

High-frequency oscillations, with a period of approximately two hours, generally occur within the eyewall of tropical cyclones. These oscillations in turn induce oscillations of the tropical cyclone intensity through the oscillation of convection.

Associate Researcher Shumin CHEN, Professor Weibiao LI and their team from Sun Yat-Sen University simulated several using mesoscale numerical models. As detailed in their paper, recently published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, they found that periods of high-frequency oscillations of tropical cyclones in the South China Sea are significantly shorter than those in the open water of the western North Pacific.

They further examined the dynamic and thermodynamic characteristics of all the tropical cyclones. Associate Researcher Shumin CHEN explains their findings:

"We examined the environmental vorticity, divergence, thermal winds, and the convergence winds in the lower layer. We found that the general features were similar in tropical cyclones in the South China Sea and the open western North Pacific, except that the convergence within the lower layer of tropical cyclones in the South China Sea was significantly larger than that in the open western North Pacific. Convergence enhanced by greater terrain friction in the South China Sea strengthened the disturbance and then contributed to the shorter oscillation periods".

Professor Weibiao LI further explains that the study reveals the variations of high-frequency oscillation over different sea areas, and helps to improve the prediction of tropical intensity in different sea areas over the western North Pacific.

Explore further: Study highlights growing threat of intense tropical cyclones hitting East Asia

More information: Shumin Chen et al, Variations in High-frequency Oscillations of Tropical Cyclones over the Western North Pacific, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-017-7060-z

Related Stories

Tropical Depression 26W moving faster than spinning

October 23, 2015

Tropical Depression 26W was spinning down and speeding up as it was becoming an extra-tropical storm. In fact, its sustained winds were weaker than its forward speed as it moved through the western North Pacific Ocean.

NASA sees new depression forms near Solomon Islands

June 30, 2015

The Southern Pacific Ocean Tropical Cyclone Season just got an extension with the birth of a new tropical depression near the Solomon Islands. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the new depression and saw that it was already ...

GOES Satellite sees Tropical Depression 09E form

July 21, 2017

The Eastern Pacific Ocean has been recently generating a lot of tropical cyclones. Tropical Depression 09E just formed off the southern coast of Mexico and was captured in imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite.

Recommended for you

How biofuels from plant fibers could combat global warming

February 26, 2018

Scientists, companies and government agencies are hard at work on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. In recent years, biofuels produced from corn have emerged as a fuel source to power motor vehicles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.