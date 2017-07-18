GOES Satellite sees Tropical Depression 09E form

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Depression 09E on July 21, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC). Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project The Eastern Pacific Ocean has been recently generating a lot of tropical cyclones. Tropical Depression 09E just formed off the southern coast of Mexico and was captured in imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite.

ropical Storm Fernanda has moved into the Central Pacific Ocean, while Tropical Storm Greg, which just absorbed the remnants of Tropical Depression 8E continues to strengthen in the Eastern Pacific.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression 09E on Friday, July 21, 2017, at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 UTC). The image showed bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level center from the east and northwestern quadrants of the newly formed storm.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued an advisory on the storm at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) and noted that the center of Tropical Depression 09E was located near 9.0 degrees north latitude and 93.5 degrees west longitude. That's about 505 miles (815 km) south-southeast of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

Greg was moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 kph) and NHC expects a continued westward motion for the next two days. This track will keep the core of the cyclone well south of the coast of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm later today or Saturday, July 22.

