Germany's Bosch snaps up US commuter app

February 21, 2018
German car parts supplier Bosch is buying US carpooling startup, Splitting Fares
German car parts supplier Bosch is buying US carpooling startup, Splitting Fares

The world's largest car parts supplier Bosch leapt into ride-sharing services Wednesday, announcing the takeover of US commuter carpooling startup Splitting Fares.

Stuttgart-based Bosch did not say how much it paid for the Detroit-based firm, also known as SPLT, which was founded in 2015.

In a that has been dominated in recent years by taxi-style giants such as Uber and Lyft, Bosch said it saw development opportunities in the sector for companies to offer ride-sharing services to their employees.

"Companies and commuters have been seen as less of a priority" so far, it said in a statement.

Bosch believes travel to and from work is a "growth market", part of a far-reaching shift in personal transport powered by the mobile internet.

Bosch is following in the footsteps of other German giants like BMW or Daimler, who have been exploring ride-sharing for much longer.

The move on Wednesday fitted into a wider reorganisation at the to create a "Connected Mobility" division with more than 600 employees, offering everything from ride-sharing to real-time safety alerts for drivers.

"Connectivity offers tremendous business potential," Bosch said, citing a study from accountancy firm PwC that suggests the market for such services could reach 140 billion euros ($172 billion) worldwide by 2022.

"Bosch aims for significant double-digit growth" in sales in the field over the coming years, chief executive Volkmar Denner said.

Explore further: Germany probes Bosch workers in US over diesel emissions

Related Stories

Germany probes Bosch workers in US over diesel emissions

January 31, 2018

Prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart are investigating two employees of auto components and technology firm Robert Bosch LLC in the U.S. on suspicion of being accessories to fraud in connection with manipulated diesel ...

Sony jumps into Japan taxi market with AI app plans

February 20, 2018

Electronics giant Sony announced a plan Tuesday to provide an AI-based ride-hailing system to Japanese cab companies, while another taxi firm said they were in talks with Uber on a tie-up.

Bosch plans Malaysia solar panel plant

June 22, 2011

German industrial group Bosch will invest 520 million euros ($750 million) in a solar panel factory in Malaysia, a statement said on Wednesday.

Bosch to abandon solar energy business

March 22, 2013

(AP)—German engineering company Bosch said Friday that it is abandoning its solar energy business, because there is no way to make it economically viable amid overcapacity and huge price pressure in the industry.

Investors fuel a multibillion-dollar ride-sharing frenzy

October 29, 2017

Investors including Japan's SoftBank and Google-parent Alphabet are fueling a drive to a ride-sharing future, betting on startups such as industry giants Uber and Lyft which have so far failed to deliver profits.

Recommended for you

Researchers find tweeting in cities lower than expected

February 20, 2018

Studying data from Twitter, University of Illinois researchers found that less people tweet per capita from larger cities than in smaller ones, indicating an unexpected trend that has implications in understanding urban pace ...

Augmented reality takes 3-D printing to next level

February 20, 2018

Cornell researchers are taking 3-D printing and 3-D modeling to a new level by using augmented reality (AR) to allow designers to design in physical space while a robotic arm rapidly prints the work.

What do you get when you cross an airplane with a submarine?

February 15, 2018

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed the first unmanned, fixed-wing aircraft that is capable of traveling both through the air and under the water – transitioning repeatedly between sky and sea. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.