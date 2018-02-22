February 22, 2018

European flight safety agency issues drone guidelines

Europe's flight safety authority has published its first proposal on the safe operation of small drones, to serve as a guideline for the European Commission to adopt concrete regulations later this year.

The Cologne-based European Aviation Safety Agency says the goal of the proposals announced Thursday , which apply to drones weighing up to 25 kilograms (55 pounds), is to create uniform regulations that respect people's privacy and security, while allowing the industry to "remain agile, to innovate and continue to grow."

It seeks to tailor regulations to where the drone is flown, saying "flying the same drone over a city center or over the sea entails a completely different risk."

"Open" operations that don't require prior authorization include taking photos, infrastructure inspections and where the drone is kept in sight.

