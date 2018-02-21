Another former employee sues Google over issues of diversity

February 22, 2018
This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Software developer Tim Chevalier, a former Google employee who is transgender, is suing the tech company over issues of diversity. Chevalier's lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in San Francisco County Court. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Another former Google employee is suing the tech company over issues of diversity.

Software developer Tim Chevalier, who is transgender, says he was fired for speaking up about online bullying he experienced at the company and complaining about discrimination, harassment and white supremacy on Google's internal messaging system.

The lawsuit comes after another former employee, James Damore, sued the company after he was fired for writing a memo criticizing Google for pushing mentoring and diversity programs. Damore's lawsuit alleged his ouster was driven by a that discriminates against white men conservatives.

Chevalier's was filed Wednesday in San Francisco County Court.

In a statement, Google said it prohibits promoting harmful stereotypes based on race or gender and decides on termination, "without any regard to the employee's ."

