General Electric to sell parts of overseas lighting business

February 16, 2018
With the sale, GE, creator of the incandescent light bulb, is abandoning a historic aspect of the company
With the sale, GE, creator of the incandescent light bulb, is abandoning a historic aspect of the company

General Electric has reached an agreement to sell its overseas lighting operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, the conglomerate said Thursday.

The US group reached an agreement with former executive Joerg Bauer for an undisclosed amount, a spokesperson told AFP by email.

Bauer was most recently head of GE in Hungary—the company's headquarters for its lighting business in the regions being acquired.

The sale does not relate to GE Lighting's operations in North America, which the company is also looking to sell.

With the sale, GE, creator of the , is abandoning a historic aspect of the company. The group, which closed 2017 with a net loss of $6.2 billion dollars, announced a restructuring plan in November involving $20 billion of assets sales.

The sale of GE Lighting's overseas operations, which involves a total of more than 4,000 employees, could be completed by the end of June.

Explore further: Philips profit hit as readies lighting spin-off

Related Stories

Philips profit hit as readies lighting spin-off

April 25, 2016

Electronics giant Philips on Monday posted a 63-percent slump in first quarter profits for 2016, blaming the fall on a high tax bill incurred for a major company restructuring.

Philips says profits soar 25% in 2017

January 30, 2018

Dutch electronics giant Philips on Tuesday posted soaring profits of 1.87 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2017, as it increasingly focuses its business on health technology.

Nortel strikes deal to sell business unit to Avaya

July 20, 2009

Canadian telecom equipment maker Nortel said Monday it reached a deal to sell its enterprise solutions business to US-based Avaya for 475 million dollars pending approval of a bankruptcy court.

Recommended for you

What do you get when you cross an airplane with a submarine?

February 15, 2018

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed the first unmanned, fixed-wing aircraft that is capable of traveling both through the air and under the water – transitioning repeatedly between sky and sea. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.