Distant galaxy group contradicts common cosmological models, simulations

February 1, 2018, University of California, Irvine
Centaurus A, an elliptical galaxy 13 million light-years from Earth, hosts a group of dwarf satellite galaxies co-rotating in a narrow disk, a distribution not predicted by dark-matter-influenced cosmological models. Credit: Christian Wolf and the SkyMapper team / Australian National University

An international team of astronomers has determined that Centaurus A, a massive elliptical galaxy 13 million light-years from Earth, is accompanied by a number of dwarf satellite galaxies orbiting the main body in a narrow disk. In a paper published today in Science, the researchers note that this is the first time such a galactic arrangement has been observed outside the Local Group, home to the Milky Way.

"The significance of this finding is that it calls into question the validity of certain cosmological models and simulations as explanations for the distribution of host and in the universe," said co-author Marcel Pawlowski, a Hubble Fellow in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at the University of California, Irvine.

He said that under the lambda cold dark matter model, smaller systems of stars should be more or less randomly scattered around their anchoring galaxies and should move in all directions. Yet Centaurus A is the third documented example, behind the Milky Way and Andromeda, of a "vast polar structure" in which satellite dwarves co-rotate around a central galactic mass in what Pawlowski calls "preferentially oriented alignment."

The difficulty of studying the movements of dwarf satellites around their hosts varies according to the target galaxy group. It's relatively easy for the Milky Way. "You get proper motions," Pawlowski said. "You take a picture now, wait three years or more, and then take another picture to see how the stars have moved; that gives you the tangential velocity."

Using this technique, scientists have measurements for 11 Milky Way satellite galaxies, eight of which are orbiting in a tight disk perpendicular to the spiral galaxy's plane. There are probably other satellites in the system that can't be seen from Earth because they're blocked by the Milky Way's dusty disk.

The Centaurus A galaxy system. Credit: Marcel Pawlowski / UCI

Andromeda provides observers on Earth a view of the full distribution of satellites around the galaxy's sprawling spiral. An earlier study found 27 dwarf galaxies, 15 arranged in a narrow plane. And Andromeda offers another advantage, according to Pawlowski: "Because you see the galaxy almost edge-on, you can look at the line-of-sight velocities of its satellites to see the ones that are approaching and those that are receding, so it very clearly presents as a rotating disk."

Centaurus A is much farther away, and its satellite companions are faint, making it more difficult to accurately measure distances and velocities to determine movements and distributions. But "sleeping in the archives," Pawlowski said, were data on 16 of Centaurus A's satellites.

"We could do the same game as with Andromeda, where we look at the line-of-sight velocities," he said. "And again we see that half of them are red-shifted, meaning they are receding from us, and the other half are blue-shifted, which tells us they are approaching."

The researchers were able to demonstrate that 14 of the 16 Centaurus A satellite follow a common motion pattern and rotate along the plane around the main galaxy - contradicting frequently used cosmological models and simulations suggesting that only about 0.5 percent of galaxy systems in the nearby universe should exhibit this pattern.

"So this means that we are missing something," Pawlowski said. "Either the simulations lack some important ingredient, or the underlying model is wrong. This research may be seen as support for looking into alternative models."

More information: O. Müller at Universität Basel in Basel, Switzerland el al., "A whirling plane of satellite galaxies around Centaurus A challenges cold dark matter cosmology," Science (2018). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aao1858

4 comments

Caliban
not rated yet 1 hour ago
The researchers were able to demonstrate that 14 of the 16 Centaurus A satellite galaxies follow a common motion pattern and rotate along the plane around the main galaxy - contradicting frequently used cosmological models and simulations suggesting that only about 0.5 percent of satellite galaxy systems in the nearby universe should exhibit this pattern.


It sure would be nice if they provided some quantitative basis for claiming this violation.

For instance, in what way does a single galaxy and its satellites represent MORE THAN 0.5 percent of the nearby universe?

It can be very difficult to determine what is bad science and what is bad "journalism". In this case, one has to assume it is the latter. It's too bad that the University of California has such low journalistic standards, allowing such an extraordinary claim without explanation.
dnatwork
not rated yet 57 minutes ago
It sure would be nice if they provided some quantitative basis for claiming this violation.

For instance, in what way does a single galaxy and its satellites represent MORE THAN 0.5 percent of the nearby universe?


I thought the point was that they added a third system to the total catalog of such systems that have been mapped this way, and now 3 out of 3 follow this pattern. Which would be really unlikely if only 0.5 percent of the universe behaved that way.

For me, I think it was already odd that they'd look at the only two they could see before and say, "Oh, those are the odd ducks, it's only because they're the closest ones, the rest of the universe is completely different." Some kind of reverse geocentrism. Flat Earth LCDM.
Tuxford
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
"There should be pure chaos and not order," said Müller. "To find everywhere we look this extreme order where we expect disorder—this is strange."

https://gizmodo.c...22631071

The swarming dwarfs are simply daughters of the parent, having been ejected therefrom. They start near the core as star clusters, being ejected therefrom and growing internally all the while. By the time the faster ones exit the galaxy, they have grown into dwarf galaxies themselves. Since they are born and ejected from the core in from a similar process, they tend to align preferentially in a disk.

We see the satellite galaxies are in a huge disk and moving in the same direction within this disk, like the planets in our solar system moving in a thin plane in one direction around the sun. That's unexpected and could be a real problem."


https://phys.org/...tml#nRlv
granville583762
not rated yet 3 minutes ago
Considering the moment of creation was 13.8billion years ago, Centaurus A is 13.05billion years old and stars are surrounding Centaurus A all round for 100s of millions of light years bringing the distance of the stars extremely close to the 13.8billion year old bigbang.

