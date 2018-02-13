CT scans reveal new muscles in horseshoe crab appendages

February 14, 2018, Public Library of Science
CT scans reveal new muscles in horseshoe crab appendages
3-D reconstruction of the complete museum specimen of Limulus polyphemus in dorsal and ventral aspect, as modelled from CT scanning. Credit: Bicknell et al (2018)

Digital dissection shows that two horseshoe crab appendages—the pushing leg and the male pedipalp—each have one more muscle than had been thought, according to a study published February 14, 2018 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Russell Bicknell from University of New England, Australia, and colleagues.

The horseshoe crab, Limulus polyphemus, has unique anatomical features and an ancient lineage, making this iconic chelicerate one of the most well documented arthropods. However, as is true of most invertebrates, Limulus' features are regularly depicted in two dimensions.

Bicknell and colleagues did computed tomography, or CT scans, of a dried horseshoe crab carcass from the University of New England Natural History Museum as well as of fresh appendages, and then used the scans to develop 3D models of the muscles in their appendages. The researchers focused on the cephalothorax—or semicircular frontal section—which has seven pairs of appendages. The appendages that attached to the ventral side are used to move and eat.

The researchers identified two new muscles in horseshoe crab appendages, one in the pushing leg and the other in the male pedipalp. Knowing the muscles of this archetypal chelicerate could help researchers understand those of extinct taxa and suggest functional limits to their feeding ability and to the motion of their . Such 3D documentation of and other iconic and rare taxa supplements physical examination of specimens, and is a step towards creating a digital record of life on Earth.

"We have studied and scanned Limulus polyphemus as it is an iconic, yet strangely alien organism," says Bicknell. "It almost looks as if it was plucked right out of the age of dinosaurs! We therefore thought that it needed and deserved to be recorded in 3D."

Explore further: Climate change affects horseshoe crab numbers

More information: Bicknell RDC, Klinkhamer AJ, Flavel RJ, Wroe S, Paterson JR (2018) A 3D anatomical atlas of appendage musculature in the chelicerate arthropod Limulus polyphemus. PLoS ONE 13(2): e0191400. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0191400

Related Stories

Climate change affects horseshoe crab numbers

October 4, 2010

Having survived for more than 400 million years, the horseshoe crab is now under threat – primarily due to overharvest and habitat destruction. However, climatic changes may also play a role. Researchers from the University ...

Regulators allow horseshoe crab harvest

February 12, 2008

The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council has declined to extend a moratorium on horseshoe crab harvesting aimed at protecting migrating shore birds.

'Living fossil' crabs mysteriously dying in Japan

September 15, 2016

Hundreds of horseshoe crabs—known as "living fossils" as they are among the earth's oldest creatures—have washed ashore dead in southern Japan, confounding experts who study the alien-like sidewalkers.

A 508-million-year-old sea predator with a 'jackknife' head

December 21, 2017

Paleontologists at the University of Toronto (U of T) and the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto have entirely revisited a tiny yet exceptionally fierce ancient sea creature called Habelia optata that has confounded scientists ...

Humans threaten Asian horseshoe crabs

June 22, 2015

Human activity is affecting the population of Asian horseshoe crabs in the state of Sabah in Malaysia, possibly by disrupting the male to female ratio – that is the conclusion of a study that surveyed two populations of ...

Recommended for you

A map app to track stem cells

February 14, 2018

Researchers who work with stem cells have ambitious goals. Some want to cure cancer or treat heart disease. Others want to grow the tissues and organs that patients need for transplants. Some groups are even working to develop ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.