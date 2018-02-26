February 26, 2018

Connecticut state agencies targeted in cyberattack

State officials say a weekend cyberattack targeted about 160 computers at a dozen Connecticut state agencies.

A spokesman for the state Department of Administrative Services says the ransomware attack was first detected Friday and state computer experts worked over the weekend to contain it.

Agency spokesman Jeffrey Beckham says the attack appeared to be contained by Sunday night.

Most state computers were protected by antivirus software and other precautions.

The event matched the profile of a ransomware virus called the "WannaCry" virus, which locks computers until a ransom is paid.

Beckham says there were no reports of files being encrypted or of data loss, and the attack is not expected to affect state business Monday.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Connecticut state agencies targeted in cyberattack (2018, February 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-connecticut-state-agencies-cyberattack.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

WannaCry cyberattack on UK health service 'preventable'
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

12 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)