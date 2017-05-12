Several Spanish firms targeted in cyber attacks

May 12, 2017
Spain's national cryptology centre said the ransomware used affected the Windows operating system
Spain's national cryptology centre said the ransomware used affected the Windows operating system

Telecom giant Telefonica and several other Spanish companies were targeted in cyber attacks Friday, the government said.

The said it had "confirmation of various targeting Spanish companies", adding the attackers used so-called ransomware which blocks access to files until a ransom is paid.

Some staff computers at the firms were affected, but service and network operations were not, the ministry said.

The firms' clients were also unaffected.

It added that there had been no breach of .

Spain's national cryptology centre, a division of the country's , said the ransomware used in the attacks was of the WannaCry type which locks targeted files with a secret encryption algorithm.

It affected Windows operating systems and any linked networks, it said.

Telefonica reacted by switching off all computers at its Madrid headquarters, after hundreds of PCs came under attack, a source at the company told AFP.

Telefonica staff were told in megaphone announcements to urgently shut down their workstations, the source said.

Spanish energy company Iberdrola, a client of Telefonica, meanwhile shut down its computers as a precaution, a spokesman told AFP, but later found them to be unaffected by the attacks.

Explore further: "Ransomware" cyberattack cripples hospitals across England

Related Stories

Telefonica eyes slice of data-sharing pie for users

September 6, 2016

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica is working on a platform that could allow its clients to ask to be paid for the use of their personal data by internet titans like Google and Facebook, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

Vivendi, Telefonica in talks over Brazil business (Update)

August 28, 2014

French media conglomerate Vivendi said Thursday it would begin exclusive talks with Spanish telecoms company Telefonica for the sale of its Brazilian operator Global Village Telecom, or GVT, after the Spanish company raised ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.