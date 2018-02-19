Climate warming causes local extinction of Rocky Mountain wildflower species

February 21, 2018, University of Colorado at Boulder
Climate warming causes local extinction of Rocky Mountain wildflower species
Androsace septentrionalis (Northern rock jasmine). Credit: Anne Marie Panetta

New University of Colorado Boulder-led research has established a causal link between climate warming and the localized extinction of a common Rocky Mountain flowering plant, a result that could serve as a herald of future population declines.

The new study, which was published today in the journal Science Advances, found that warmer, drier conditions in line with future predictions decimated experimental populations of Androsace septentrionalis (Northern rock jasmine), a mountain wildflower found at elevations ranging from around 6,000 feet in Colorado's foothills to over 14,000 feet at the top of Mt. Elbert.

The findings paint a bleak picture for the persistence of native flowering plants in the face of climate change and could serve as a herald for future species losses in mountain ecosystems over the next century.

"Much of our historical data about species' population-level responses to climate change comes from observational studies, which can suggest but not confirm causation," said Anne Marie Panetta, lead author of the study and a post-doctoral researcher in CU Boulder's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EBIO). "Here, we show the mechanisms directly at work."

To conduct the study, which spans 25 years, the researchers set up experimental plots in the Warming Meadow, a field site located at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) in Gunnison, Colorado. Since 1991, the Warming Meadow has used suspended infrared radiators to warm plots year-round in order to mimic temperature increases, creating the world's longest-running active-heating climate change experiment.

The Warming Meadow's radiators raise average soil temperatures by about three degrees Fahrenheit, decrease growing season soil moisture by up to twenty percent and advance the spring snowmelt date by up to a month in order to simulate predicted effects of .

"The level of and the drier conditions in this experiment are not only realistic, but actually at the lower end of expectations for the next 50 to 100 years," said Panetta. "Our estimates could be conservative. We have simulated a level of change that some systems have already seen and others will see."

The study revealed that in plots where A. septentrionalis naturally occurs, warming caused precipitous declines in the abundance of both its seedlings and established plants at reproductive ages, driving population sizes close to zero. The dramatic effect on multiple stages of the plant's lifecycle highlights the challenge of developing effective management policies for revitalizing a threatened population.

"We had thought that the plant's evolutionary adaptations might save it, or that natural seed dispersal might help it survive," said Panetta. "But the fact that we've seen extinction happen regardless bodes poorly."

Explore further: Climate change's effect on Rocky Mountain plant is driven by sex

More information: A.M. Panetta el al., "Climate warming drives local extinction: Evidence from observation and experimentation," Science Advances (2018). http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/2/eaaq1819 , DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaq1819

6 comments

grandpa
1 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
I don't doubt this plant's extinction, but there are much more powerful forces than climate change. It could be as simple as some soil fungus change that this plant relied on, but it changed due to so many migrations of other living organisms on earth due to natural or human causes.
SwamiOnTheMountain
not rated yet 4 hours ago
50 to 100 years?
Turgent
1 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
The paper makes no mention of deer. I lived in the foothills of Boulder for 8 years. The number one threat to native flora was the deer. With no hunting or predation the deer no only eat everything; they destroyed what they couldn't eat. The natural growth of ponderosa pine had ended many decades prior to 1980 due to the overpopulation. I had a five foot mesh wire fence in order to grow some roses. They crushed it several times to get to the roses. Consider the deer population to be the equivalent over grazing by cattle. Darwin makes note of this in Origin of the Species. This same problem exists in the Northeast. Abandon fields no longer revert to forest.
Captain Stumpy
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
@grandpa
or, maybe they actually did
identify causal, mechanistic links between climate change and the local extinction of a widespread mountain plant (Androsace septentrionalis)
maybe they measured that
Climate warming causes precipitous declines in population size by reducing fecundity and survival across multiple life stages
then also observed
purge[d] belowground seed banks, limiting the potential for the future recovery of at-risk populations under ameliorated conditions
if only there was a way to know for sure

http://advances.s...819.full

Oh wait!
it's the scientific method

so it's not supposition about soil fungus or migrations so much as it's measured detailed analysis and observation with Study sites, Snowpack and temperature data, Presence/absence surveys, Longitudinal surveys, experiment and Statistical analyses

grandpa
1 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Captain Stumpy, Have you any idea how many different ecosystems there are on a mountain? If it was climate change this plant would have just moved a little. Sheesh! These are just kids doing this study so they can get their PhD. A monstrous conflict of interest since every professor and his ancestors are on the global climate change bandwagon.
cane_92
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
When did they redifine extinction as "close to zero"?
"driving population sizes close to zero"
and
"But the fact that we've seen extinction happen regardless bodes poorly."


I found it absolutely hysterical that they had to simulate global warming for the last 25 years. Why? I've been told the earth is heating up faster than ever...wouldn't need to simulate it if that were true would you?

Yah, yah, I know, they wanted to speed the process up. So you cook a plant at 3 degrees hotter than it's used to and you're shocked that it didn't naturally migrate to a new ecosystem overnight? Give it slow warming over 100 years and I bet it does just that.

Such is the state of our scientific community now days. Do they teach the Scientific Method in Science class anymore or just in History?

