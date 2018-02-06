Axing fossil fuel subsidies scant help on climate: study

Getting rid of massive subsidies for oil, gas and coal will not significantly curb carbon pollution or speed the transition to a greener global economy, researchers said Wednesday, challenging widely held assumptions.
"Unfortunately, it is not the silver bullet many had hoped," they said in a statement.
"Removing fossil fuel subsidies would only slightly slow the growth of CO2 emissions", which are on track to increase for at least another decade, they added.
"By 2030, emissions would only be one-to-five percent lower than if subsidies had been maintained."
For fossil fuel producers, subsidies can take the form of tax breaks, cheap loans, protection from competitors, or favourable trade restrictions. For consumers, they generally result in below-market prices for oil, gas or electricity.
The intergovernmental International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated the value of fossil fuel consumption subsidies in 2016 at about $260 billion (212 billion euros), down from $310 billion the year before.
Electricity and oil each accounted for just over $100 billion, with natural gas topping $50 billion. Coal subsidies were only about $2 billion.
On the production side, an analysis by the London-based Overseas Development Institute and NGO Oil Change International found upwards of $70 billion a year in national subsidies for the oil, gas and coal sectors.
The new findings, published in the journal Nature, clash head on with the common view that fossil fuel subsidies jeopardize the Paris climate treaty goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Gradual phase-out
Average global temperatures are already up 1 C since the mid-19th century, and are on track—despite voluntary, carbon-cutting pledges by virtually all the world's nations—to rise 3 C above that benchmark by 2100.
Fossil fuel giveaways, according to prevailing wisdom, encourage wasteful energy consumption, and discourage investment in renewable energy, such as solar and wind.
The G7 club of rich countries has long criticised "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies," and in 2016 took the unusually concrete step of setting a deadline: government financial support for coal, oil and gas should end by 2025, member nations said in a communique.
Even the G20—which includes China, India, Russia and Indonesia, all economies with large energy subsidies—has called for their gradual phase-out.
The new study suggests this is a recipe for disappointment.
Slotting different options for economic growth, technology trends, energy prices and other variables into complex models, the researchers projected fossil fuel use and CO2 emissions over the next several decades—with and without subsidies.
They found that removing them would only dampen energy demand by one-to-four percent up to 2030.
At the same time, emissions of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, would decrease by a modest one-to-five percent, regardless of whether oil prices are high or low.
Not a 'small effect'
Several factors account for what this unexpectedly weak impact, said lead author Jessica Jewell, a scientist at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Laxenburg, Austria.
The first is that subsidies apply almost entirely to oil, gas and the electricity they produce, and not coal—by far the dirtiest of fossil fuels.
"In some cases, the removal of subsidies causes a switch to more-emissions intensive coal," Jewell said.
And while the subsidies run into the hundreds of billions of dollars, that is still not enough—given the scale of global energy needs—to dampen demand even if they are withdrawn, she said.
Other scientists disagreed.
Peter Erickson, a Seattle-based research at the Stockholm Environment Institute, said the study underestimates the impact on CO2 emissions.
"The modellers did not address how fossil fuel subsidies affect decision-making in new oil or gas fields," he told AFP.
A recent study by Erickson in Nature Energy showed that subsidies such as tax preferences would nearly double US oil production through 2050, assuming a price of $50 a barrel.
He also questioned the conclusion that slashing up to four percent of global CO2 emissions is a "small effect," as claimed by Jewell.
"That is only 'small' compared to the gargantuan size of the climate problem," he said.
Explore further: To save climate, stop investing in fossil fuels: economists
More information:
Jessica Jewell et al. Limited emission reductions from fuel subsidy removal except in energy-exporting regions, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/nature25467
Eikka
Most of the oil subsidies happen in poorer countries where the upper echelons buy peace by keeping fuel prices artifically low. But richer countries are not exempt:
The US for example subsidizes oil to the tune of $4.5 billion a year, but if you look at the breakdown, $1 billion is actually the strategic oil reserve, another $1 billion is farming subsidies, 0.6 billion goes to Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program which is buying electricity and heating fuels to poor families... so approximately half the subsidies paid you can't really get rid of without causing serioius harm in the society.
Eikka
So you're in a catch-22: people complain about the high taxes, and they also complain if you stop spending money unnecessarily. If you lower the taxes, you gain a little bit of popularity, but as you reduce spending, the public will vote you out of office and return the guy who keeps the spending up to protect their own jobs.
Everybody knows what's the right thing to do, but nobody wants to sacrifice -their- welfare in the present moment, asking "why me? Why not those guys?". Ask anyone if they'd quit their paying jobs so everyone could pay less tax, most people say "no".
Eikka
https://www.forbe...71c83279
Eikka
Cut the oil subsidy, cut the manufacturing subsidy - whoops! Lost ten million jobs to China! These are the unintended consequences of government subsidy policies - and why they shouldn't exist in the first place.
sirdumpalot
It's just a question of externalities - fossil fuels are negative externalities, so you are right when you say 0.25% of world GDP being spend on them is irrational.
Subsidizing new tech is actually a good idea, https://pdfs.sema...f91.pdf, R&D is the engine of productive growth within an economy, but it is not spending for which the spender receives all the benefits. That a touch screen created the app economy, could not have been predicted by researchers finding see through electrically conducting screens..
sirdumpalot
The government should regulate industries and technologies according to their externalities, and tax/subsidize accordingly.. can make the whole process net out at $0, just to not affect the taxman - just have a purely relative re-adjustment of value within the economy, to take the third party into account!
Eikka
The subsidies on renewable energy have externalities as well, because they're artifically pushing down energy prices which causes extra consumption of energy to less gainful purposes, therefore higher portion of the economy's output is spent in vain.
Subsidies cause inefficiency, and inefficiency causes poverty and related problems, so merely switching the target of the subsidies is switching one problem for another. Furthermore, as the renewables subsidies operate on a fundamentally different principle - they're paid explicitly per energy produced - they're very easily abused.
Just like in Texas, they're giving free electricity at night-time to sink the extra wind power, so they could keep collecting the federal subsidies. People basically waste it on heating their pools or having extra lights on, because it costs them "nothing", and other Americans are paying them to do it.
antialias_physorg
Every bit helps. And the statement doesn't take into account that the money saved can go to other endeavours (e.g. renewables, where there's vastly more bang for the buck)
Eikka
Technically, the touchscreen didn't create the app economy. Apps on phones existed before, but in the US they were suppressed by the mobile carriers who wanted to monopolize the features on phones. They locked the phones out, removed the file browser, etc. even though phone operating systems like Symbian were designed to have apps, and you could simply download an .exe file and run it on the phone.
What created the app-economy was Apple who created the appstore and forced the carriers to accept that outsiders can put applications on the phones.
Outside the US though, apps on phones were already a thing before the iPhone, before the touchscreen, particularily for games.
Eikka
Fossil fuel subsidies amount to 0.1 - 0.7 cents a kWh, while renewable energy subsidies are between 1 - 17 cents/kWh, or between 10 - 170 times higher than the actual amount of subsidy recieved by fossil fuel -energy-.
You don't get much bang for the buck from renewables subsidies, because the subsidies are ill-applied on the wrong things. The high amounts of subsidies paid for renewables, and other legal favors, are slowing down the development of renewable technologies because there's no pressure to improve.
For example, due to right-of-way laws, grid utilities must accept renewable energy before any other energy, and that causes a situation where the producers are not in competition with each other. As they're all guaranteed the same price, they don't have to care whether their supply meets actual demand
Eikka
http://www.worldw...ies-rise
So fossil fuels are actually subsidized an order of magnitude -less- than renewable energy already. Shifting the money from one to the other won't make a significant difference. The same money taken away from fossil fuels achieves less than 1/10th the amount of energy production increase in renewables.