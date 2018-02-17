Artificial intelligence poses questions for nature of war: Mattis

February 18, 2018
US Defense Minister Jim Mattis, seen here at a news conference at NATO headquarters February 15, 2018, is puzzling over the impa
US Defense Minister Jim Mattis, seen here at a news conference at NATO headquarters February 15, 2018, is puzzling over the impact artificial intelligence will have on the nature of war

Artificial intelligence and its impact on weapons of the future has made US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis doubt his own theories on warfare.

A question on the subject prompted the retired Marine general to give an impromptu seminar on his theory of war Saturday to reporters returning with him from a week-long tour of Europe.

Recalling his own writings, he differentiated between the essential nature of war, which is unchanging because it is human, and war's character, which is changing.

"The fundamental nature of war is almost like H2O," he said. "It's equipment, technology, courage, competence, integration of capabilities, fear, cowardice, all these things mixed together into a very unpredictable fundamental nature of war."

"The character of war changes all the time. An old dead German called it a Chameleon because it changes to adapt to its time, to the technology, to the terrain," he said, referring to the 19th century military strategist Carl von Clausewitz.

Mattis explained that today drones are piloted remotely, but tomorrow weapons may be able to learn on their own, adapt and fire themselves.

"The most misnamed in our system is the . It may not have a person in the cockpit, but there is someone flying it, someone over his shoulder, and actually more people flying it than a manned airplane," he said.

"If we ever get to the point where it is completely on automatic pilot, we are all spectators. That is no longer serving a political purpose. And conflict is a social problem that needs social solutions, people—human solutions."

He said he did not know what will do to warfare, "but I am certainly questioning my original premise of the fundamental nature of war that does not change.

"You have got to question that now. I just don't have the answer."

Explore further: Pentagon successfully tests micro-drone swarm

Related Stories

Pentagon successfully tests micro-drone swarm

January 10, 2017

The Pentagon may soon be unleashing a 21st-century version of locusts on its adversaries after officials on Monday said it had successfully tested a swarm of 103 micro-drones.

Expert discusses drones, warfare and the media

November 17, 2017

Drones have become a common part of warfare—but their use remains a subject of public contention. Lisa Parks, a professor in MIT's program in Comparative Media Studies/Writing and director of its Global Media Technologies ...

Artificial intelligence is the weapon of the next Cold War

January 29, 2018

It is easy to confuse the current geopolitical situation with that of the 1980s. The United States and Russia each accuse the other of interfering in domestic affairs. Russia has annexed territory over U.S. objections, raising ...

Recommended for you

What do you get when you cross an airplane with a submarine?

February 15, 2018

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed the first unmanned, fixed-wing aircraft that is capable of traveling both through the air and under the water – transitioning repeatedly between sky and sea. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.