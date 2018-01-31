Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, a customer hands over cash as she pays for an iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York's Fifth Avenue. Apple is facing some thorny questions about its best-selling product, with conspiracy theories swirling around its secret slowdown of older iPhones and a cloud of uncertainty hanging over its big bet on the high-priced iPhone X. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Apple is making more money than ever, but it doesn't seem to be enough. Not with conspiracy theories swirling around Apple's secret slowdown of older iPhones while a cloud of uncertainty looms over its high-priced iPhone X.

It's a reality check for a company accustomed to an unflinchingly loyal customer base. Apple expected buyers to embrace the iPhone X as a revolutionary device worth its $1,000 price.

But it appears many Apple fans aren't impressed enough with the iPhone X to ante up. Many are instead opting for other recently released models selling for $200 to $300 less.

And consumers disillusioned by the slowdown of older devices may be even less inclined to upgrade now. Apple is replacing old batteries for just $29, which should obviate the slowing.

This Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, photo shows an Apple store in Pittsburgh. Apple Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

