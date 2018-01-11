January 11, 2018

YouTube punishes star blogger over apparent suicide post

YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post
In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)

YouTube said Thursday it has punished well-known blogger Logan Paul over a video that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.

The company said in a statement that it has removed Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of the web series "Foursome." It said his new video blogs are also on hold.

Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos "to reflect" following an outcry when he uploaded images of the apparent body and his reaction to finding it in the forest.

YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner, the company says. It issued a "strike" against Paul's channel for violating its community guidelines after the posting.

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

A storm of criticism followed despite two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.

Google Preferred's advertising program aggregates top YouTube content for advertisers to buy time on them.

YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post
in this Thursday, Oct. 22, 1998, file photo a group of schoolchildren read signs posted in the dense woods of the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Mount Fuji, Japan.YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot. The sign at right reads: "Your life is a precious gift from your parents. Once again, try to remember your parents, brothers and sisters and think about your children." (AP Photo/Atsushi Tsukada, File)

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: YouTube punishes star blogger over apparent suicide post (2018, January 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-youtube-limits-logan-paul-vlog.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

PewDiePie threatens to shut down YouTube channel
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

14 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)