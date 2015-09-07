Yale professor to receive $1M for warrior-scholar project

A Yale astronomy and physics professor has been awarded a $1 million prize to expand her work on a project that helps military veterans prepare for college.

Marla Geha will receive the money over the next five years from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for her work on the science portion of Yale's Warrior-Scholar Project.

The project is a two-week boot camp on university campuses, aimed at giving enlisted veterans who have been admitted to college the skills and confidence needed to succeed there.

The camps are led by veterans who already have made a successful transition, in collaboration with faculty and students from the schools involved.

Geha designed a science boot camp at Yale and hopes to expand its curriculum to other Warrior-Scholar projects across the nation.

Explore further: Violence declines during intensive PTSD treatment, study says