Wanda stock skyrockets after $5.4bn Tencent tie-up

January 30, 2018 by Albee Zhang
Wang Jianlin, once China's richest man, has been selling off parts of his real estate empire following a rapid diversification t
Wang Jianlin, once China's richest man, has been selling off parts of his real estate empire following a rapid diversification that left the firm mired in debt

Hong Kong shares linked to troubled Chinese conglomerate Wanda surged 52 percent Tuesday after the company announced a $5.4-billion stake sale and retail tie-up with investors including internet giant Tencent.

It is the latest move by Wanda boss Wang Jianlin—once China's richest man—to sell off parts of his real estate empire following a rapid diversification that left the firm mired in debt and under the scrutiny of government regulators.

Wanda Group will sell 14 percent of Wanda Commercial Properties, China's largest shopping mall operator and the group's flagship, for 34 billion yuan ($5.4 billion).

Led by Tencent, the buyers will include leading retailer Suning, ecommerce company JD.com, and real estate giant Sunac, Wanda said in a statement late Monday.

The hook-up with the likes of Tencent and JD.com signals a change in strategy for Wanda—moving away from property development and wading into the rapidly evolving Chinese retail sector.

The news sent the Hong Kong shares of its hospitality arm Wanda Hotels—its main publicly-listed entity—skyrocketing.

The stock leapt 52 percent early Tuesday before falling back to HK$1.72, up 27 percent, just before noon.

The group said Wanda Commercial Properties "will stop engaging in property development and will transform into a company solely focused on commercial management."

Wanda would look to take the company—which will be rechristened Wanda Commercial Management—public "as soon as possible."

Wang had delisted Wanda Commercial from the Hong Kong exchange in 2016 due to low valuations.

The conglomerate's statement said Wanda Commercial would combine its "vast assets" with the retail and internet power of Tencent, Suning, and JD.com, to "jointly build a 'new consumption' model in China that will integrate both online and offline services."

"This represents one of the world's largest single strategic investments between Internet companies and brick-and-mortar commercial giants," Wanda said.

Those plans would likely put them in competition with Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce titan that is pressing ahead with plans to extend its influence in the bricks-and-mortar sphere.

Wanda Group had diversified rapidly in recent years from commercial property into entertainment, theme parks, sports and other sectors, but is now squeezed by debts run up through a series of massive, high-profile foreign acquisitions.

Wanda and other Chinese conglomerates that expanded quickly overseas have come under official scrutiny as Beijing clamps down on capital flight and skyrocketing debt.

Wanda has been selling off assets after reports said authorities advised banks to avoid loans to the group.

Among other divestments, last year it sold dozens of hotels and other projects to Sunac and firm R&F Properties for around $10 billion.

Explore further: Chinese e-commerce rivals challenge Alibaba (Update)

Related Stories

Chinese e-commerce rivals challenge Alibaba (Update)

August 29, 2014

China's biggest property developer, Wanda Group, and Internet giants Baidu and Tencent unveiled a new e-commerce venture Friday in a challenge to industry leader Alibaba Group ahead of its U.S. stock offering.

Chinese company to buy US movie theater chain AMC

May 21, 2012

(AP) -- A Chinese conglomerate announced Monday it will buy a major U.S. cinema chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings, for $2.6 billion in China's biggest takeover of an American company to date.

China's Tencent draws $41 bn orders for $5 bn bond sale

January 12, 2018

Chinese gaming and social media titan Tencent has raised $5 billion in a bond issue which attracted orders totalling more than $41 billion for its biggest dollar-denominated sale so far, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Recommended for you

Don't want to bother with cat litter? Japan offers robots

January 25, 2018

Japan, home of the "kawaii" cult of cute, has always had a soft spot for companion robots, in contrast to the more industrial or mechanical types used for assembly lines, surgeries and military missions. The Associated Press ...

New sensor for measuring electric field strength

January 25, 2018

Accurately measuring electric fields is important in a variety of applications, such as weather forecasting, process control on industrial machinery, or ensuring the safety of people working on high-voltage power lines. Yet ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.