New UVa data center part of $200M microelectronics venture

January 16, 2018

A new, multimillion-dollar center at the University of Virginia will bring together researchers to eliminate a data bottleneck built into computer systems 70 years ago.

The university announced Monday that the Center for Research in Intelligent Storage and Processing in Memory will be established at the School of Engineering & Applied Science. The $27.5 million national is part of a $200 million, five-year Joint University Microelectronics Program managed by a North Carolina-based consortium, Semiconductor Research Corporation.

The centers at Virginia, University of California at Santa Barbara, Carnegie Mellon University, Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame will each tackle different challenges in advancing microelectronics.

A university statement says Virginia's center will work on removing a so-called memory wall between data storage and data processors.

Explore further: Five centers to get nanoelectronic boost

Related Stories

Five centers to get nanoelectronic boost

January 11, 2006

In a push to accelerate nanoelectronics, the National Science Foundation and an industry consortium is providing $2 million to five university centers.

Recommended for you

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

January 12, 2018

A new security flaw has been found in Intel hardware which could enable hackers to access corporate laptops remotely, Finnish cybersecurity specialist F-Secure said on Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.