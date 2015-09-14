Carnegie Science Center gets $7.5M donation for new wing

June 28, 2017

The Carnegie Science Center has received its largest gift, a $7.5 million donation from PPG and its corporate foundation for the interactive museum in Pittsburgh.

The gift is part of more than $42.5 million being spent on a new 37,000-square-foot wing that will be known as the PPG Science Pavilion for at least 20 years.

Ann Metzger, who co-directs the science center, says the new wing will enable the museum to host "" exhibits the center is now too small to accommodate.

The 36-year-old science center also hopes to create new science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM—programs with the .

Explore further: Bloomberg donates $50 mn to Boston's Museum of Science

Related Stories

Bloomberg donates $50 mn to Boston's Museum of Science

October 18, 2016

Billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday announced a $50 million gift for Boston's Museum of Science, fondly recalling hours spent there as a child that helped lay the foundation for his later success.

Recommended for you

Bird-like dinosaurs hatched eggs like chickens: study

June 28, 2017

Feathered dinosaurs that walked on two legs and had parrot-like beaks shared another characteristic with modern birds—they brooded clutches of eggs at a temperature similar to chickens, a study showed Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.