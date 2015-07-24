Boeing family, company donate $30M to Seattle museum

The Boeing Company and the Boeing family are each contributing $15 million to Seattle's Museum of Flight to significantly expand the museum's education programs.

The $30 million donation will enable the museum to double the number of students who participate in its science, technology, engineering and math education program.

The museum hopes the money will help them reach minority and poor students who are underrepresented in science fields.

The gift was announced Thursday, as the museum celebrates its 50th year of preserving air and space history and providing education programs to the community, including Aviation High School, which is part of the Highline school district.

The widow of William E. Boeing Jr., son of the company founder, said she and her husband began planning for the gift before he died in January.

