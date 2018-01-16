UFO believers got one thing right—here's what they get wrong.

The past few weeks have been good for UFO believers. For decades they've clamored for "disclosure"—an admission by the government that it knows of galactic gatecrashers, and that aliens are irrefutably here. This always struck me as a classic argument from ignorance: We lack good evidence to prove our case because it's been hidden.
That wouldn't work in the courts or in science, but hey, it kind of sounds good.
Well, it turns out something was hidden. In 2007 Senator Harry Reid initiated a secret Pentagon program to investigate strange aerial phenomena. It ran for five years and cost $22 million. Finally, the skeptics—those who doubt that we're hosting extraterrestrial visitors—had been shown the error of their disbelieving ways.
Except that the Pentagon study seems to have found no good evidence for visitors. Yes, there was an intriguing military video purportedly showing a cluster of alien craft. But when I watched it, I noticed that the cluster was always in the center of the field of view—which suggests that these "craft" were actually caused by the instruments aboard the plane rather than something in the airspace in front of it. Experts will undoubtedly weigh in.
What would be good evidence of alien presence? Nearly every day I receive an email or phone call from someone who claims to have seen "something very important" (which I've learned from experience is code for "UFO"). They want to chat.
So what do I do? First off, I generally dismiss witness testimony, or, put another way, stories. It's not that I think people are lying. But if someone tells you he saw a ghost at the mall, you'll have a hard time doing much with that information unless ectoplasm hangs out there on a regular basis.
Witness testimony isn't terribly reliable in criminal court cases. It's even less useful for science.
So I ask about physical or photographic evidence. There never seems to be any of the former, but often there is imagery. Some folks won't send it, apparently afraid that I'll sell their pix and deprive them of a Nobel Prize or a photo royalty. The photos I do see tend to show obvious optical effects—often bright lights caused by internal reflections in the lens or color fringes resulting from the workings of the camera's chip. Other photos show diffraction patterns caused by "hunting" of the camera's autofocus system. Many people interpret these patterns as spacecraft markings.
A lot of the images are shot at night, making them particularly hard to interpret. Perhaps daylight is too dangerous for aliens, because then it might be possible to see detail in photos taken of them. I wonder if, when the sun is shining, they hang out underground like bats.
I'm also wary of anthropomorphic touches—for example, when someone says, "They seemed friendly and just want to establish contact" or "They're buzzing our missile silos." The latter is particularly goofy. Any aliens who come from the stars are way ahead of us. If you could visit America 150 years ago, would you spend time inspecting the Union Army's cannon-making factory at Pittsburgh's Allegheny Arsenal?
Hoaxes—and of course there are some—don't seem to be common. The people who contact me all sound pretty sincere. But the one UFO claim that has zero worth for me is: "I know what I saw." After all, if that's what someone asserts, there's no room for discussion.
More than anything, I ask myself if the extraterrestrial explanation is compelling—or merely possible. Is the evidence proof-positive or only puzzling? The latter isn't good enough.
Personally, I'm mystified by the stage illusions of David Copperfield. Did he really walk through that giant fan, or is that only a possibility? Just because I don't know what really happened is hardly reason to conclude that he can saunter through whirling metal blades without chopped Copperfield flying into the audience.
The Pentagon study is certainly interesting, but not because it proves alien visitation. Of course, you can be sure that the "disclosure" folks will soon be claiming that UFO evidence is still being covered up. Conspiracy theories never end.
In the era of Google Earth, when every square yard of the continents has been photographed and put online, it's hardly surprising that we have an unsatisfied craving to explore the unknown, to do what Columbus, Magellan, Cook, and others did a half-millennium ago.
Of course, in the 21st Century, a sailing vessel may no longer satisfy that need. A sailing saucer just might.
julianpenrod
A demonstration of illegitimate behavior, the use of specious "arguments" against claims of UFO's.
Calling it an "argument from ignorance" to say we lack proof because because it's been hidden. > In the days of Galileo, if people were ordered not to train telescopes at the sky, how likely is it someone would discover conventionally that Jupiter had moons?
As for the cluster of alien craft that Shostak says looks like reflections from instruments in the plane, if that is so reasonable, why weren't there many more such observations claimed?
And, as for eyewitness testimony, what were Galileo's observations. What are any observations?
julianpenrod
And will Shostak prove that the government isn't hiding information?
Will Shostak prove that "every square yard of the continents has been photographed and put online?
And, as for "proof-positive" evidence, face it, you likely can whip up any concoction of occurrences and say that that "explains" incidents, and a politically significant collection of those determined to insist that UFO's don't exist will claim it is "reasonable".
julianpenrod
Or maybe this is the end of "science". There is no faster than light drive, it's not possible to travel relatively easily through space, there is no way to manufacture a power source to do something like star travel. Or maybe God won't let those who insist on denying UFO's move faster than light, and only those who aren't contrary will be able to do those superlative things.
IwinUlose
Many species of hummingbirds are already known to exist. They don't sell E.T. feeders at the hardware store.
If said "zoologist" reported however, they had discovered a hummingbird with biology based on silicon instead of carbon and only came back with a drawing or a single blurry photo we might hope the disparagement will be soul-crushing. Not to be mean of course, but to impress the importance of gathering credible proof before reporting.
Also trying to grasp the difference between zoologist and "zoologist" aside from quotes; I'm presuming a play on words was supposed to take place inside these quotes?
IwinUlose
Given what is known about human nature? More likely than before said order was given. Simply giving such an order will invariably cause some people to do it just because they've been told not to. Others still, will assume that there is something up there that's important enough to warrant a decree.
IwinUlose
Eyewitness testimony != observation; unless said eyewitness records data according to a predetermined standard and then presents the data to others to verify.
IwinUlose
If said primitive culture constructed 'bow and arrow' silos, yes. I think said primitive culture would probably even be named after their silo building and any visit by outsiders who were educated in this mythical primitive culture of silo builders would be considered disappointing without the obligate trip to said silo(s).
IwinUlose
Will Shostak prove that I'm not thinking about jelly beans?
Will Shostak prove I can quit smoking if I try hard enough?
Will Shostak prove positive is in fact not just negative approached sneakily from the other side?
Will Shostak prove that proof is proof enough?
Will questions question other questions?
What is down?
Benni
IwinUlose
This is because it's really easy to come up with something more reasonable than interstellar/intergalactic travel. It may be entirely possible, but it is so far not reasonable to anyone, including this undoubtedly dangerous cabal of politically significant people.
IwinUlose
Oh now we see, all those questions above this are not really questions; they're just the song and dance leading up to this..
Mark Thomas
I noticed the same thing and commented on it here, although with less elaboration:
https://phys.org/...ing.html
Mark Thomas
Some ideas off the top of my head are the development of ubiquitous multi-spectral sensor grids and recording devices to track any alien spacecraft and discern their patterns at a minimum. Rapid coordination between interested parties to locate, track and follow such objects would help. Efforts to communicate should also be considered. True believers never seem to care about following up and trying to learn more, probably because if you look too closely you will realize there really isn't anything there. Go ahead and prove me wrong, but use recorded evidence to do it, not subjective impressions.
IwinUlose
I had not noticed this but, it does make me wonder. Would including a few easter eggs in the flight software for training missions make it possible to gauge the ability and behavior of a prospective pilot in encountering unknown or unforeseen circumstances in flight?
And did the pilot in the video pass or fail?
doogsnova
tonyrotz
leetennant
Ockham's Razor is still a thing as far as I'm aware...