The mission of the SETI Institute is to explore, understand and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe and the evolution of intelligence. Our research includes cosmology and astrophysics, planets and habitability, and life. From the early universe and formation of stars, galaxies, planets and prebiotic chemistry, to the establishment of environments suitable to the onset of life and evolution of simple life to complex organisms, intelligence and technology, we seek to answer the question, "are we alone?" We are partners to NASA in areas of basic research and support science missions. We also undertake research in non-human communication, quantum astronomy, and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) using both radio and optical telescopes.

Website
http://www.seti.org/

Subscribe to rss feed

SETI Institute

Heat to blame for space pebble demise

The dust of comets fills the space between the planets, collectively called the zodiacal cloud. Still, severe breakdown has reduced that dust in size so much that it now scatters sunlight efficiently, causing the faint glow ...

Astronomy

Mar 21, 2024

0

147

Giant volcano discovered on Mars

In a groundbreaking announcement at the 55th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference held in The Woodlands, Texas, scientists revealed the discovery of a giant volcano and possible sheet of buried glacier ice in the eastern ...

Planetary Sciences

Mar 13, 2024

0

213

page 1 from 12