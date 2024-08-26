The mission of the SETI Institute is to explore, understand and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe and the evolution of intelligence. Our research includes cosmology and astrophysics, planets and habitability, and life. From the early universe and formation of stars, galaxies, planets and prebiotic chemistry, to the establishment of environments suitable to the onset of life and evolution of simple life to complex organisms, intelligence and technology, we seek to answer the question, "are we alone?" We are partners to NASA in areas of basic research and support science missions. We also undertake research in non-human communication, quantum astronomy, and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) using both radio and optical telescopes.

Subscribe to rss feed