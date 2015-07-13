South Korea to start real-name trading of crypto currency

January 23, 2018 by Youkyung Lee
South Korea to start real-name trading of crypto currency
South Korea's Financial Services Commission Vice Chair Kim Yong-beom, center, speaks at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. South Korea said Tuesday that local banks will launch a real-name system for crypto currency trading that make anonymous transactions to be traceable as the country seeks to curb speculation and criminal activities. (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap via AP)

South Korea plans to require local banks to launch a real-name system for crypto currency trading that will make the up-to-now anonymous transactions be traceable as the country seeks to curb speculation and criminal activities.

Financial Services Commission Vice Chair Kim Yong-beom said at a press briefing Tuesday that the new measures, to take effect next week, will prevent foreigners residing outside South Korea who do not have local bank accounts and minors younger than 19 from buying or selling bitcoins and other digital currencies. Once the new system is in place, existing accounts used for crypto up to now can no longer be used, he said.

The moves follow warnings by South Korean authorities that they would ban anonymous trading in crypto currencies and crack down on speculative trading and possible crimes. Authorities are seeking to prevent use of crypto currency trading to engage in money laundering, tax evasion and other criminal activities.

The new requirements are meant to ensure that a crypto currency investor's money comes from a bank account owned by the same individual. Banks will be able to refuse to open accounts with crypto currency exchanges that do not disclose information about suspicious trading. They were told to closely monitor crypto trading that exceeds 10 million won ($9,338) a day or 20 million won ($18,676) per week and also accounts owned by corporations or groups and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

"We expect that crypto currency exchanges that are in danger of being exploited for will be thrown out of the market," Kim told reporters.

He said the government does not intend to encourage or stimulate crypto trading.

South Korea is home to some of the world's largest crypto currency exchanges and a craze for bitcoin and other crypto currencies has swept the country.

The price of bitcoin was nearly flat at $10,767.08 as of 0420 GMT Tuesday. It gyrated wildly earlier this month, soaring and then sinking on concerns over now South Korea and other governments might handle the boom in crypto trading.

Explore further: Bitcoin prices fall as South Korea says ban still an option

Related Stories

S. Korea govt sends bitcoin on rollercoaster ride

January 11, 2018

Bitcoin and other virtual currencies were sent on rollercoaster rides in South Korea Thursday as the government said it was planning to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, before later backtracking.

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

January 14, 2018

Bitcoin may be the most famous cryptocurrency but, despite a dizzying rise, it's not the most lucrative one and far from alone in a universe that counts 1,400 rivals, and counting.

Recommended for you

Top takeaways from Consumers Electronics Show

January 13, 2018

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, which concluded Friday in Las Vegas, drew some 4,000 exhibitors from dozens of countries and more than 170,000 attendees, showcased some of the latest from the technology world.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.