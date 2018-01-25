January 25, 2018

How smelly is your rubbish?

by University of Córdoba

According to some estimates, every year, over 8 billion tonnes of urban waste are generated worldwide, and there is every reason to believe that this figure will increase in coming years due to population growth. Compositing, by which organic waste is converted into fertiliser, is a process that provides a use for part of this huge amount of waste.

Despite its many environmental advantages, including the recovery and recycling of resources, the composting process generates (VOCs), which omit a range of offensive smells. Different types of generate different smells or combinations of smells; composted raw materials can now be classified by their odorous impact, with a view to minimising emissions.

Scientists at the University of Córdoba's Department of Inorganic Chemistry and Chemical Engineering have devised a new system for analysing the smell generated during composting using a combination of two techniques: NIR spectroscopy and chemometrics, a discipline which applies mathematical and statistical methods to chemical data. Lead researcher Manuel Toledo says, "As far as we know, these two methods have never been used together to evaluate odorous impact."

NIR technology uses radiation in the near-infrared range to reveal the chemical composition of during composting; the advantage is that this is non-invasive, i.e. it does not alter the elements being analysed. The information revealed by NIR spectroscopy is used to create predictive models enabling smell to be estimated without the need for sampling.

The researchers evaluated the composting process using a device known as a respirometer, which measures oxygen consumption by the microorganisms involved in degrading organic matter, and analysed some of the variables affecting the whole process: temperature, odour concentration, rate of odour emission into the atmosphere and air flow through the material.

The new method, which over the coming months will be tested at industrial scale, provides a fast and economical means of evaluating odour emission rates, and could help to mitigate the odorous impact of composting, a process today regarded as crucial in finding a new use for the millions of tons of organic matter we generate every day.

More information: Chemometric analysis and NIR spectroscopy to evaluate odorous impact during the composting of different raw materials. Toledo, M; Gutierrez, MC; Siles, JA; Garcia-Olmo, J; Martin, MA. Journal of Cleaner Production Volume 167, 20 November 2017, Pages 154-162.

Journal information: Journal of Cleaner Production

Provided by University of Córdoba

Citation: How smelly is your rubbish? (2018, January 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-smelly-rubbish.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Emissions of volatile organic compounds higher than previously assumed
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)