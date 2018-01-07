Scientists find culprits for extreme rainfall over Yangtze River in May 2016

January 8, 2018, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Scientists find culprits for extreme rainfall over Yangtze River in May 2016
The monthly precipitation anomaly (mm/mn) over China in May 2016. Credit: CHUNXIANG LI

In May 2016, an extreme rainfall occurred in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River Valley. The area averaged anomaly of total precipitation over the region (117°-121°E, 26°-34°N) was the third wettest on record since 1961. There were 25 stations that broke 56-year maximum records. Meanwhile, the 2015-16 El Niño event was regarded as one of the strongest El Niño events in recorded history, bringing heavy rains and drought around the world. After such a super El Niño event, what causes subsequent precipitation extremes—anthropogenic forcing or natural variability? And what are the changes in the risk?

To answer these questions, Drs. LI Chunxiang and XIA Jiangjiang from Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborated with scientists from the China Meteorological Administration, Met Office Hadley Centre of the U.K., the University of Reading and the University of Edinburgh and used the "risk ratio" (RR), a probabilistic extreme event attribution approach, to characterize the anthropogenic contribution to the occurrence of the extreme event.

"There is a significant increase in May 2016 rainfall in model simulations relative to the climatological period, but this increase is largely attributable to natural variability. And the strong El Niño of 2015-16 may account for the extreme event in 2016," says LI Chunxiang, the first author of this study . "However, on smaller spatial scales we find that anthropogenic forcing has likely played a role in increasing the risk of to the north of the Yangtze and decreasing it to the south."

Explore further: Summer rainfall over the Yangtze River valley can differ after similar El Nino events

More information: Chunxiang Li et al, Attribution of extreme precipitation in the lower reaches of Yangtze River during May 2016, Environmental Research Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aa9691

Related Stories

2016 extreme weather events and ties to climate change

December 14, 2017

According to a new research report published today in a special edition of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, the 2016 global average temperature and extreme heat wave over Asia occurred due to continued ...

Report confirms 2016 was another warm year

August 9, 2017

A new report published in Weather confirms that 2016 was another exceptionally warm year, with global temperature having reached 0.77± 0.09?C above its level between 1961 and 1990. Although 2016 was not measurably warmer ...

Researchers study heat waves over the Yangtze River valley

September 21, 2017

Under global warming, East China is experiencing more heat waves with increasing intensity. The strongest heat wave over the Yangtze River valley (YRV) since 1951 occurred in 2013, and severely affected the economy and the ...

Recommended for you

Pond scum explains evolution of first animals

January 8, 2018

Microbial mats that existed on sea floors prior to the Cambrian explosion provided the foundation for early animal life to arise, new research looking at trace fossils of that early life has found.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.